BUTTE - The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball has demonstrated plenty of resiliency in tough game situations early in the season.
Tech has played eight of their first ten games, which includes at exhibitions contests, away from Kelvin Sampson Court. Although some of the scores dictate otherwise, the Orediggers have been close in each game. Even the exhibitions were close before MSU-Billings and Idaho State pulled away.
For the resilient Orediggers, the road has been rough. Nevertheless, the chins stay up, the hustle stays up-tempo, and the game plan is one that keeps Tech competitive.
“With finals last week and getting to practice three days this week, they have gotten stronger,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “The last three days have been the best practices of the season. We’re really starting to improve and figure things out.”
Tech averages 58.8 points per game and yields 65.3.
Tavia Rooney (11.8 points per game, 63.2% free-throw percentage), Aubrie Rademacher (10.3 points per game, 80% from the free-throw line, 6-17 from beyond the arc), and Dani Urick (8.5 ppg, 28.1% from behind the three-point line, 79.2% from the free-throw line) leads the Orediggers in scoring.
The road ahead is not any easier for the Orediggers. On Sunday, Tech will travel to Missoula to take on the University of Montana in a 6 p.m. exhibition.
The Grizzlies average 64.8 points per contest and have allowed 68.7.
Sammy Fatkin (12.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds), Gina Marxen (11.3 ppg), and Libby Stump (10.2 ppg) lead the Grizzlies in scoring.
On Tuesday, the Orediggers make their way to the Catcus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. They will take on Vanguard University (Calif.) at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and finish the tournament with a 10 a.m. Thursday game against Eastern Oregon.
Vanguard (6-2) will take on San Diego Christian and Montana Western before playing the Orediggers.
Halle Si’I (19 ppg), Melissa Akullu (15.4 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 58.5% field-goal percentage), and Melissa Baumgartner (12.8 ppg) are Vanguard’s leading scorers.
EOU (6-1) defeated Montana Tech 76-55 on Nov. 18 at the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Mountaineers average 74 points per game and allow 59.9.
Sailor Liefke has averages 14 per points per game in five games. Beverly Slater (12.7 ppg, 56.3% field goal percentage, 10 rebounds per game), and Bayley Brennan (11.6 ppg) leads EOU in scoring.
“You don’t get any better test than the Griz, and then Vanguard and Eastern Oregon in Arizona,” Graham said. “We battled well against Rocky, and then had a great start at Western. They had that great second quarter that we had to battle back from.”
If there has been a calling card to display the Orediggers’ resolve, the comeback that Tech made down 22 points to the Bulldogs with 8:27 to play through the fourth quarter would be it.
The Orediggers gnawed the deficit from 22 to four within five minutes and managed to pull to within four points with 1:29 to play.
Tech missed three late field-goal attempts that were rebounded by Western, as the Orediggers fell 73-67.
“We talked at halftime of that game. We told them that we can play with anybody,” Graham said. “We challenged them, and they played awesome. To rally from 22 down to down four with the ball in the fourth, that demonstrated toughness. They’re great students, working their tails off. I am so proud of them because some teams would have rolled over and quit. We just battled.”
The three games ahead over the next week will be the final ones before the Christmas break. The Orediggers will host St. Mary’s University (Canada) and Keyano University (Canada) on Dec. 29-30.
“We have to remind ourselves that we are still young,” Graham said. “Besides Maddy (Allen), Dani (Urick), and Tavia (Rooney), this still a young team that is continuing to learn and is giving us more depth. Getting (McKayla) Kloker back was huge.”
