HAVRE - The Montana Tech Orediggers traveled to chilly Havre, looking to put their four-game Frontier Conference losing streak on ice as they took on MSU-Northern.
Tech overcame an early ten-point deficit and outscored Northern in the second half, 47-32, to win 75-63 over the Skylights.
The Skylights jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead when Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham called timeout to reset the Orediggers’ game-plan.
Northern extended its lead to six points before Aubrie Rademacher cut the margin in half with a three-pointer from the right elbow of the arc.
The Skylights extended their lead to ten on three-pointers by Briaunna McCullough and Ryley Kehr with 3:24 left in the opening quarter.
The Orediggers continued chip their way back into the game, as they closed the opening quarter with a 6-0 run and trailed the Skylights after ten minutes, 18-14.
Tech took its first lead with 5:11 to go in the first half, as Macy Meyer fed Dani Urick a pass beyond the arc. Urick drilled the three-pointer from the right elbow of the three-point stripe to give the Orediggers a 22-21 lead.
Tech led by two before an 8-1 run put the Skylights up by five points, 28-23, with 1:17 to go in the half.
Rooney’s three-point play before the one-minute mark in the half to cut Tech’s deficit to a pair of points. Following a Northern three-point play, Rooney hit another jumper to help the Orediggers keep pace.
A player control foul on Northern wiped out a bucket to give Tech a chance to tie at the horn. However, Rademacher’s shot was offline to keep Northern in front at the half, 31-28.
Rice and Rooney combined baskets to start the second half to give Tech a 32-31 lead. After a Savannah Toms jumper, Rice’s three-pointer reclaimed the lead for the Orediggers.
Rooney fed a breaking Urick toward the basket. Urick banked the ball off the glass and in, while fouled by McCullough. Urick sank the free-throw to increase Tech’s lead to five, 38-33.
Rooney continued to press toward the basket on the next trip down the floor and completed a three-point play to extend Tech’s lead to eight. Allen’s scoop shot extended the lead to ten points, as Tech’s 15-2 run to start the second half forced a Northern timeout with 5:40 to play in the third quarter.
The Orediggers outscored the Skylights in the third quarter, 27-9, as Tech went into the fourth quarter with a 55-40 advantage.
The margin stayed between 14 and 16 through the first five minutes of the fourth. The Skylights were unable to pull closer than 12 points, as the Orediggers claimed the win.
Tech shot 47.5% from the field, which included 9-of-27 from beyond the three-point arc. The Orediggers were 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
The scoring was balanced for the Orediggers, led by Rice’s 19 points. Urick and Rooney each had 16, and Rademacher scored 12.
Northern shot 44% percent from the field. They struggled from beyond the arc, going 2-of-16. They were 17-of-25 from the charity stripe.
Toms led all scorers with 20 points. Shyan Krass scored 11 points, and Kehr and McCullough each scored ten.
Tech returns to Frontier Conference action on Thursday evening against Montana Western on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center in Butte.
Northern will host Carroll College on Thursday evening at Armory Gymnasium in Havre.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.