HAVRE - The Montana Tech Orediggers traveled to chilly Havre, looking to put their four-game Frontier Conference losing streak on ice as they took on MSU-Northern.

Tech overcame an early ten-point deficit and outscored Northern in the second half, 47-32, to win 75-63 over the Skylights.

