BUTTE — The Montana Tech women’s basketball team is preparing for a critical next 16 days, as the Orediggers embark on their third pass-through in Frontier Conference play.
In the first segment, Tech dropped their first two games before semester exams, an exhibition against University of Montana, two games at the Cactus Classic, and two games against solid Canadian collegiate institutions provided the Orediggers a break from Frontier Conference action.
“This season has been a learning experience for sure,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “The preseason was chaotic, and having conference games in early December was very difficult. During the first semester, we had a lot of late practices, some mornings, and some midweek off days due to class schedules. Balancing the class schedules of our players has something we've tried to focus on. We have been working with them to balance life, school, and BB. Working around events in the HPER has been made much easier by Butte High, Butte Central, East MS, and West Elementary helping us out. We've had a much more common routine this semester than last semester for sure, which is nice. I was a three-sport head coach as well as Athletic Director so I've had a lot of experience dealing with sudden changes & being able to adapt.”
Tech finished the pass-through with a loss to Carroll, and back-to-back wins against Providence and MSU-Northern, all on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center.
“We have continued to experiment with different things offensively throughout the year,” Graham said. “I feel like we found some things that worked well for us in Arizona, and we've been able to improve upon those schemes. The girls are becoming more comfortable with our defensive principals. One thing has remained constant since day one, and that's how hard the girls work. Their daily practice and game effort is incredible.”
The second pass-through conference was treacherous for the Orediggers, sustaining a three-game road losing streak and a loss to Providence at home. Tech snapped the skid with a big win at Northern in Havre.
“We were ecstatic to get a road win in conference,” Graham said. “There are no easy wins in this conference, especially on the road. UP played a phenomenal game against us on Thursday and I'm so proud with how our crew responded.”
In conference play, Tech has averaged 59.1 points per game and allotted 65.7. Their overall numbers are closer together, averaging 61.4 and yielding 64.5,
Tavia Rooney (15.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.7 steals per game in conference play), Aubrie Rademacher (10.5 PPG 3.5 RPG), Soda Rice (7.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG), Dani Urick (6.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG) and Madison Allen (3.2 PPG, 1.2 APG) have started all ten conference games this season, and all 20 regular season games.
The third pass through the conference presents plenty of challenges for the Orediggers.
“The third time is going to be really interesting for a few reasons,” Graham said. “I feel like Coach (Alexis) Steele, and I have a better understanding of our opponents. We have a feel for personnel and have found areas on improvement for us. Hopefully, we can make some adjustments to help us get some wins.”
The advantage for the Orediggers is that three of their first five games in the final segment will be at home, including Montana Western on Thursday and Rocky on Saturday.
Taking games one at a time is business as usual, winning as many of the five games will help their Frontier Conference Tournament seed. However, there is no shot at the first and second seeds in the postseason, and just slim chance at the three seed would be gone with losses to both Western and Rocky.
The Orediggers can certainly control their destiny at landing the fourth seed with a solid finish. That means keeping pace with Providence, who Tech is tied with in fourth at 3-7. They face off in Great Falls on Feb. 11.
“We've had two great games with Western and are looking forward to what should be another exciting game,” Graham said. “We played awesome at Rocky, leading at halftime. We played a great 36 minutes, but a 1-for-12 shooting performance in the fourth quarter did us in. Their depth and size, along with (John) Thatcher's leadership, makes them a very good team.”
The final stretch starts on Thursday evening against Montana Western at 5 p.m., followed by Rocky on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both of those matchups will be at HPER Center in Butte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.