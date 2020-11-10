Montana Tech head women’s basketball coach Carly Sanon announced the first class of 2021 signing on Tuesday with the Orediggers inking Bozeman Hawk Macy Mayer who will join the team next fall.
“We are excited to welcome Macy to the Digger family,” said Sanon. “Macy adds length and athleticism to our team. She is a great fit for our style of play.”
Mayer, a 6-foot forward, was selected all-conference her sophomore and junior seasons. Mayer averaged 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals last year. She has averaged 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in her career at Bozeman High School.
“I chose Montana Tech not only for the great education offered but also for the family atmosphere that the basketball program provides,” said Mayer.
Mayer also competed in track and soccer. She earned all-conference in track as a freshman and sophomore.
In the classroom, Mayer earned academic all-state five different times.
Mayer plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise and Health Sciences.
