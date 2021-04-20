BUTTE — The Montana Tech women's basketball team has already gotten busy this offseason, signing two Montana natives to the roster in Challis Westwater and Kia Wasson on Monday.
Head coach Carly Sanon said both players are not only good fits for the team, but are also a fit academically according to a Montana Tech press release. Wasson, who plans to study biological sciences and Westwater, a biology major, are both members of the National Honors Society.
Both players shined on their high school basketball teams as well. Wasson, who attended Whitewater High School (Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale), led her team to a 23-1 record and a second place finish in the state tournament during her senior season.
As a senior, Wasson averaged 13.1 points and five rebounds per game. Her shooting could also prove beneficial for the Orediggers next season, as she shot 45% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line in her senior season with Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
Wasson's performance on the floor was also recognized with multiple honors from the conference and state. She made first-team all-conference three times and was a two-time all-state honoree.
Westwater joins the Orediggers with an impressive high school resume as well. The Missoula native led Missoula Sentinel to a state championship last season, where she averaged 10.5 points and nine rebounds per game.
While Wasson will bring shooting and speed on the wing, Westwater will bring size and an interior presence, something the team is need of according to Sanon in a Montana Tech press release.
Westwater was selected all-conference as a sophomore, first team all-conference and all-state as a junior, and all-conference as a senior. She also played volleyball in high school.
The Orediggers finished the 2019-20 season 5-14, losing to MSU-Northern in mid-February in the Frontier Conference Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.