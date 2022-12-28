BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball return to action on Thursday and Friday on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center in Butte.
The Orediggers will take on Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association/Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference teams from St. Mary’s University (Thursday) and Keyano College (Friday).
The women’s game time each day is at 2 p.m., with the men’s games to follow at 4 p.m.
Tech has dropped seven straight since their 78-66 victory at Walla Walla University. The Orediggers have played just two games at the friendly confines of the HPER Center, having opened the home schedule with 61-59 win over Dickinson State University on Nov. 5, and a Frontier Conference loss to Rocky Mountain College, 59-42.
The Orediggers were last in action Dec. 21-22 at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
In the opener, Tech dropped a decision to Vanguard University, 65-56.
“We were so close in Arizona,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “We were down four to Vanguard going into the second half. We get in these lulls where we miss a couple of bunnies (short shots) and turn it over a couple of times that ended up in an 8-0 run. It was the difference in that third quarter.”
The Orediggers played well against EOU, despite the 78-62 score.
“I thought that the Eastern Oregon game was the best game that we played all year,” Graham said. “Eastern went 8-for-10 from three in the first half. We were down by three and had only eight turnovers that game. Eastern finished 61% from three that game. I thought that we outplayed them in every facet, except from three. So, we are getting there. It’s just some lapses, not due to lack of effort. We just need to find a way to score.”
Tech (2-8) has averaged 58.8 points per game in ten games this season. As a team, the Orediggers average 37.3% from the field, which includes 28.4% from behind the three-point line, and 67.5% from the free-throw line.
Tavia Rooney leads the Orediggers with an 11.8 points per game scoring average and 7.5 rebounds per contest. Rooney also leads the team in made field goals (45) and free-throws (25).
Aubrie Rademacher (9.6 ppg, 80.8% FT) and Dani Urick (9.2 ppg, 14 made three-pointers, 22-of-28 FT) have been regular contributors on offense.
One of the big returners for Tech is McKayla Kloker. In four games, Kloker has averaged 6.8 points and is 7-of-19 from behind the arc.
“It feels good to be back out there and competing with my teammates,” Kloker said. “We are getting better each day, concentrating on ourselves.”
Kloker said that the intensity of Graham’s coaching style is different from former Orediggers’ head coach Carly Sanon.
“Coach Graham is so intense. It is like he is on the court with you,” Kloker said. “He expects so much out of us. It is so much fun to play for him. We miss Coach Sanon, of course. It’s a different coaching style.
Asked about the rotation of the three lineups within the game, Kloker feels that it has enhanced the energy-level of the team.
“I love the way that he (Graham) rotates us,” Kloker said. “We have more energy coming off the bench. When we get on the floor, we are competing as hard as we can.”
St. Mary’s, based out of Calgary and ranked No. 8 in the CCAA, is 6-1 on the campaign. The Lightning average 72.9 points per game and yield an average of 63 points per contest.
Through seven games, the Lightning shoots 35% from the field, 22% from behind the three-point line, and shoots a steady 80% from the charity stripe.
Andria Stitt leads the Lightning with an 18.3 scoring averages and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per tilt. Maitlynn Wilde averages 17.3 ppg, and 11.1 rpg.
St. Mary’s lone loss of the season came at Keyano College in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on Nov. 4, 83-80.
“St. Mary’s gets after it,” Graham said. “They are big and athletic. That shot clock in Canada is 24 (seconds), so they are fast. They are up near 230 clips a game possession-wise, while we are up near 180. They are not the typical Canadians that many are used to. This is a really good team.”
Keyano College, based in Fort McMurray, is 9-3 overall, and averages 65 points per game. The Huskies average 36.2% from the field, 29.4% from behind the three-point line, and 63.3% from the free-throw line.
Kaylynn Tucker leads the Huskies with an 11.6 ppg average. Maja Besic (11.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Joy Victor (10.6 ppg), Kayla Lutterodt (9.7 ppg), and Zera Lynn Panesa (8.9 ppg) rounds out the top five in scoring.
“While St. Mary’s is more your spread, dribble-drive, run-and-press style, Keyano runs a little zone, a little trap with good guards,” Graham said. “They are not as big as St. Mary’s but we will be able to gauge them a little bit more after their matchup with MSU-Northern.”
With putting the Cactus Classic trip behind them, the Orediggers will be ramping themselves up for the Thursday and Friday matchups and will be ready for the resumption of the Frontier Conference schedule next week.
“We have been focusing on us and making sure that we have our stuff down,” Kloker said. “We’re trying to eliminate the little mistakes that we made in Arizona.”
“We have been practicing to eliminate the lapses,” Graham said. “Coach (Alexis) Steele always stresses to the girls to get the stop and score. We are getting our legs back underneath us after the Christmas break. We’re hoping to grab a win or two here to build some momentum back in league play and keep improving.”
