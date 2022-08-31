BUTTE — The Orediggers finished in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll and Becca Richtman placed fourth overall individually, just 8.3 seconds away from a national championship. Richtman was named NAIA Track & Field Athlete of the Year, which is a great representation for the school. Looking back at the 2021 campaign, talk about the performance of the team and individual performances by your runners.
“The 2021 women’s team was amazing,” Montana Tech cross country coach Zach Kughn said. “We beat the (Montana) Grizzlies on their home course, and finished 11th at the national championship despite being ranked 22nd. Though we got redemption over Carroll at nationals, we definitely choked a bit at the conference meet. Becca was a front-runner all year, Hailey Nielson had a great season for a freshman and ran really well at nationals. Carlin Manning had an incredible breakout season, she narrowly missed All-Conference and the Frontier is one of the best conferences in the NAIA for women. It was a great season for us to prove that Montana Tech is more than just Becca Richtman, and I think we turned a lot of heads with that 11th place finish at nationals.”
The Orediggers graduated two seniors (Alisa Hashley, Becca Richtman) from their 2021 squad. The rest of the squad was sophomores and freshmen. The 2022 version of Orediggers cross country promises to be as good.
“We are a much smaller squad than last year and obviously losing Becca is a huge loss,” Kughn said. “That being said, I still think this team has national meet chances. We can’t afford any setbacks but if everyone is close to their potential on the right days we are definitely still a good team. Hailey Neilson had about as good as a freshman year as she could have possibly had, and Carlin Manning is on another level. I have high hopes for them. We also add two freshman, Kamryn Comba, a super talented track athlete, and Alyssa Jany, who has impressed everyone on the team with how strong she looks compared to her high school times. Abby Hoffman is also overlooked right now. I’ve never seen her look this good. She had an amazing summer. We definitely have our work cut out for us this year depending on how Carroll looks. But I think this team will be ready.”
Montana Tech’s meet schedule is challenging and has top tier talent, which leads up to the Frontier Conference meet on Nov. 4
“I’m happy with the schedule this year,” Kughn said. “We are starting a week and a half later than last year which gives us more time to adjust to altitude, to settle into classes and to train together before having to compete. I’m also super excited to be hosting our first meet. I’m really hoping the Butte and Tech community will come out for that and it will be a ton of fun for our athletes. Going to Michigan will also be a great experience, the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge is really the biggest NAIA meet in the country and it’s really our best chance to run against a bunch of ranked teams and make a case for an at large bid. If we don’t win conference, we will need to have done well in Michigan in order to make nationals.”
