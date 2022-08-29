BUTTE - Montana Tech had some tough competition in 2021-2022, finishing behind Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College. They finished four strokes behind CC for second place, with a season-best 319 in the first round of the Rocky Mountain Tournament.
“I think we performed very well last season,” Montana Tech head coach Sean Ryan said. “With a lineup that had four freshmen and a junior, we set a number of school records in scoring average, birdies, low round, low two-day tournament score, etc. Last season was a great jumping off point for us moving into this year. Everyone will be a year older and a little more ready for the season.”
Individually, Franchi Ceartin, Samantha Benson and Cierra Sundheim finished in the top 10. Ceartin average 82.5 strokes per round, with a season-low 76 in the opening round of the RMC to finished fourth overall. Benson finished with an 83.3 average, carding a season-low 77 in the second round of the Montana Tech Invitational for a sixth-place finish. Sundheim finished tied for eighth with an 85.6 average, which included a pair of 78’s.
“These ladies played fantastic all season long in their first year of collegiate golf,” Ryan said. “They exceeded so many expectations and really played great golf and were so consistent. You couldn’t ask for a better group of young ladies who are hungry to take this program to the next level. It isn’t the individual success we’re most excited about, I think we’re ready to see what we can do as a team with a competitive culture and lineup.”
Emily Kelly and Reyla Williams are the two seniors on the Orediggers’ roster. Montana Tech also returns a ton of talent and have three freshmen on the roster.
“It’s been a good long while since we’ve had seniors in the program but at long last the program feels established,” Ryan said. “Our two seniors have been through it all with us and now I’m going to lean on them to provide the necessary leadership for the underclassmen in our program. However you want to say it, our seniors have seen our women’s program mature from uncompetitive to competitive, from a small roster to a deep and talented roster, from a team to a program. We’ve grown into a program and now we’re ready to make a name for ourselves.”
The Orediggers’ depth is setting up to be an asset that Montana Tech will enjoy. Ryan’s expectations are high for this season’s team.
“I think we return a ton of great talent and tournament experience from last year with a solid five-person lineup who scored well for us all year long (Samantha Benson, Franchi Ceartin, Cierra Sundheim, Kennedy Lean, Emily Kelly),” Ryan said. “And we’ve added really key pieces to that with some of our freshmen coming in. I think adding players like Hoagland and Woods who have the ability go out and win events is going to make us a real force in the Frontier for the next few years. This is going to be a great group to watch. My expectation is that this women’s program is poised to rewrite the record books and hang a banner in the very near future if we can put it all together.”
