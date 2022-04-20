BUTTE — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their fourth poll of the 2022 outdoor track season. The Montana Tech women’s track and field team entered the national poll for the first time at No. 25, according to a release from Montana Tech.
The objective rankings for the poll are based on marks from the 2022 outdoor season.
The Orediggers are the only Frontier Conference school in the top-25 poll. Tech has 96.46 points and moved up 20 places since the previous poll. British Columbia from the Cascade Conference leads the poll with 597.85 points.
Montana Tech competes in the multi events for the Frontier Conference Championship starting tomorrow and ending Friday. The individual meet for the Frontier Conference Championship is next week on April 27-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.