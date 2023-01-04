BUTTE — The Montana Orediggers women's basketball team is a young, spirited team with countless playmakers and shot takers.
One of the Orediggers that is very adept at both is redshirt freshman Aubrie Rademacher.
The Kalispell Glacier alumnus is in her third season on campus. Her senior year with the Wolfpack had many similarities to what she is has experienced with the Orediggers.
“My senior year was like this season,” Rademacher said. “We’re not a super huge team, so we learned how to run the court a lot and feel myself in positions where I need to be a big player. I’m not the biggest on the court (5-11), but it’s similar to now with rebounding and needing to be an offensive threat and being a solid defender.”
With a redshirt and an extra COVID-19 season, Rademacher has had opportunities to advance along her Exercise & Health Science degree track, as well as represent the school on the hardwood.
“During that year, Tavia (Rooney) hurt her knee,” Rademacher said. “I had to step in, coming off the bench. I’m thankful for the COVID year to get another year to play here.”
Prior to this season, Rademacher had come off the bench in 42 contests. Having averaged 13.3 minutes per game, Rademacher averaged 2.8 points per game. However, she was a solid 80.4% from the free-throw line, having made 41-of-51 shots.
Under first-year head coach Jeff Graham, Rademacher gets to play in a system where she is getting almost double the playing time that she got in her first two seasons.
In 2022-2023, Rademacher has started all 11 regular-season games. She averages 24.6 minutes, 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and nearly an assist and a steal per game. She has scored in double-digits six times, including a career-high 18 points against Keyano College on Dec. 30. The free-throw shooting has also stayed consistent, making 26-of-34 attempts at a rate 76.5%.
“One thing that I have learned is confidence,” Rademacher said. “We have had lots of talk from our assistant coaches and head coach instilling confidence in each and every one of us, and having faith in the way that we play.”
“She has made the most of her opportunity,” Graham said. “In a late-game situation where we need solid foul shooting, it’s great to have your posts, Aubrie and Tavia, which are great at the line. The forwards are usually the ones that get fouled the most. We had one coach say that they didn’t know that Aubrie could shoot this well. We have let her play more out on the perimeter. She has a motor that doesn’t quit.”
Though the assist number seems low on paper, Rademacher pushes the tempo up the floor and, on many occasions, she is the initiator of plays where there are multiple touches. Her play shows on video and in the game, if not the scoresheet.
“We are all having fun,” Rademacher said. “The big thing is that we all have confidence, and trust each and every member of the team. It makes the game more fun, both on the court and the bench. With trusting everyone who has the ball, it leads to selfless play.”
“Aubrie definitely helps the tempo on the floor,” Graham said. “When she is on the bench, she lifts the team and encourages her teammates on the floor. She is our clown. She brings energy to the team.”
Rademacher balances her time in the gym with her time in the classroom well. The extra year of eligibility has allowed the Kalispell native to concentrate on her studies. Whether it’s in the gym, on the court, on the road, or in the classroom, downtime is not in Rademacher’s vocabulary and every minute played in season counts.
“It’s really hard,” Rademacher said, laughing. “In season, I come to practice and am here (at HPER Complex) two-to-three hours a day. Whenever I am done with that, I head to the school and study for however long I need to. It does get tough, and there are quite a few late night and early mornings.”
“She practices so hard,” Graham said. “Coach (Alexis) Steele calls her a ‘bull in a china closet’ at times. The effort is phenomenal. She’s one of those wonderful kids to have in the van while we’re traveling.”
Road trips and study schedules are no stranger to Rademacher. Just like in all facets, there are adjustments that a student-athlete gets used to.
“It is nice being at home and driving two minutes to school as opposed to be five or six hours from home, being all bundled up in the car” Rademacher said.
The term “freshman” is a misnomer when it comes to Rademacher. Having been in the Montana Tech women’s basketball program for three seasons has built leadership skills that she has passed around, up and down the roster.
“Aubrie is one that kids gravitate to in the locker room,” Graham said. “She’s fun to be around, and she goes hard. When her, Tavia, and Dani (Urick) are your best practice players, that’s good leadership by example. We’re looking forward to two more years of Aubrie.”
