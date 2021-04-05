BUTTE — Montana Tech Orediggers' Becca Richtman was named the Frontier Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, according to a Monday release from the conference. 

Richtman, a junior from Ellburn, Illinois, ran at the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bears Open in Billings last week. Richtman won the 5,000m with a time of 17:02.95, the third fastest mark in the NAIA this season.

Richtman has also been named Runner of the Week three times in cross-country and once in indoor track.

Tags

Load comments