An Oredigger was nationally recognized after her second-straight victory.
Montana Tech cross country's Becca Richtman was announced by the NAIA as the organization's Runner of the Week, shortly after being named the Frontier Conference's Runner of the Week for back-to-back weeks.
Richtman is coming off a victory at the Frontier Conference Rumble at the Ten Mile Creek in Helena, where she finished 14 seconds ahead of the second-place runner and broke the record she set previously after clocking in at 18:28 in the 5,000 meter race.
Montana Tech head coach Zach Kughn praised his runner, while also saying that she and the rest of the team will remain focused on success over the season rather than mid-season awards.
"It’s great to see Becca garner some national attention for her efforts," Kughn said. "It shows the immediate success for both her and our program. She had never won a cross country race before transferring to Montana Tech and here she is starting a streak.
"That being said, anytime you get a mid-season award, it’s good to celebrate, but it’s better to keep your focus on the end of the season. I know that even better things are ahead for both her and our program."
The national award is the first for the Montana Tech cross country teams.
