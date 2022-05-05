Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman was named the NAIA Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.
The Oredigger women’s track and field team won its first Frontier Conference Championship in Great Falls last week. Montana Tech scored 226 points to win the meet in its first year as a full program.
Richtman scored 40 of the Orediggers' points in the championship meet and was named the Track Athlete of the Meet, alongside teammate Abby Clark. Richtman finished first in the 5,000 meter, 10,000 meter, 3,000 meter steeple chase and was second in the 800 meter. The Ellburn, Illinois, native also ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay to help the Orediggers take second. The fifth-year senior won all three of her conference titles with NAIA A-Standard times.
Montana Tech competes at the Tom Gage Classic hosted by the University of Montana this weekend to give another opportunity to qualify more individuals for the NAIA National Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 25-27.
