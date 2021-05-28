GULF SHORES, Alabama — Montana Tech senior Becca Richtman won the 3,000m steeple chase at the NAIA National Championship this afternoon.
Richtman was the No. 2 seed going into the race holding the second fastest time in the NAIA going into the national championship.
Richtman moved into second place in the fourth lap in a tightly contested race. She took over the first spot in the sixth lap holding a narrow lead for the rest of the race. Richtman finished with a time of 10:51.74 and just under two seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Richtman is competing in the 5,000m final in one of the last races of the day. Richtman is the seventh seed in the race after finishing in sixth in her preliminary heat.
