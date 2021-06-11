BUTTE — After working with the Montana University System (MUS), the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and state entities, Montana Tech athletic director Matt Stepan said fans will recognize some visual changes in the fall, but a full stadium of fans will be welcomed back barring extreme changes in COVID-19 trends.
"We'll have full stadiums, full tailgates and no restrictions. That's the message we've been receiving," Stepan said. "COVID is still around. We're still meeting and testing, but fortunately right now it's been very quiet. We're hopeful things will continue in that direction but there's still more work to do."
Stepan had a Zoom meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Friday afternoon to discuss vaccine availability and how to maintain a safe college campus. The meeting was just the latest effort by Montana Tech that has made a typical football season possible.
Montana Tech, as well as every other public institution in the state, followed COVID guidelines from the MUS in the spring athletic season. But with improvement regarding COVID-19 cases at most institutions, schools have been directed to follow local guidelines.
"The MUS set much of the policy around COVID," Stepan said. "But given the improvement most campuses have seen, they'll work with local public health. And that puts us in a good place."
Even with the positive signs on the Montana Tech campus and at schools within the conference, non-league play could raise concerns. For example, the protocols and optics of the October 23 game at Southern Oregon could be much different than the season opener in Butte.
While 2020 presented challenges that proved difficult at Montana Tech, the experience was an educational one, according to Stepan. As the school and the football team move forward, they are better prepared for any future obstacles.
"I think this showed how cohesive of a group we have here at Tech. We've worked with people we've never worked with and wouldn't have otherwise," Stepan said. "I think this has made us stronger. The return of the excitement on campus is important too."
"And it's not just excitement on campus," Stepan continued. "It's community excitement as well. Our fan base is looking forward to getting back here. Things will be alive and vibrant against Eastern Oregon."
The season-opener against Eastern Oregon has been set for August 28. The game will be Kyle Samson's first in front of a full-capacity crowd as the Orediggers' head coach.
Samson was excited as he spoke about the upcoming season on Friday. He has made a family-atmosphere a key within his team, which has often been reflected by the fan base during games.
"There's nothing like a game at Bob Green Field, it's easily one of the best atmospheres in the NAIA," Samson said. "The great support we get from Butte, the parents and the players I mean, we can't wait to get back to football."
Samson praised his team for their patience and leadership. He said there were tough days when the schedule remained uncertain, but once this year's schedule was released and restrictions were removed, it reignited the team's attitude.
There will be multiple fall scrimmages during which fans can see the team before the season begins. Dates for the scrimmages have not been released as of Friday.
"There's been tough days for sure, but now we're ready to go and we can't wait to compete," Samson said. "I really want to thank the Butte community for their support for the program through the last 16 months and I can't wait to see them on August 28."
While fans can expect traditions such as the Digger Walk and tailgating, they will see new additions to the experience. The school has worked on a rebrand across all sports, with an emphasis on showing the natural uniqueness of the Butte and Montana landscape.
New signs, art and field paint have been applied to the stadium. Montana Tech has also began working on a new jumbotron, expected to be installed by the 2022 season.
"It's going to look different. We have a new coaching staff, new administration," said Stepan. "Simple things from signage and color schemes in the stadium, a lot of our newer brand information will be up."
"There's a lot that's important to coach Samson," Stepan continued. "When fans walk into the stadium they'll see what 'family' really means."
