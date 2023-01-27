Tech vs. Keyano University (copy)

Tech's Caleb Bellach drives to the hoop on Dec. 30 as the Orediggers meet Keyano University in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE – As a senior in high school, Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach was living the dream. He helped lead Manhattan Christian to an undefeated season and a Class C State title.

“It was amazing, especially because my sophomore and junior year we made it all the way to the state title and lost. So, to finally get it done, it was a pretty awesome way to end my high school career and it’s kind of propelled me into my college career,” Bellach said.

Manhattan Christian takes on Arlee

Manhattan Christian's Caleb Bellach (31) raises the championship trophy as Manhattan Christian beats Arlee in the championship game of the State C Basketball Tournament at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Mont. on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Tech vs Argos (copy)

Tech's Caleb Bellach takes the ball to the hoop on Jan. 26 late in the game in the Orediggers home game against the University of Providence.
Tech vs. Rocky (copy)

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach has been a steady force for the Orediggers this season.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments