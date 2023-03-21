You got us here

"You got us here," says head coach Adam Hiatt as he places the net around Caleb Bellach's neck after the Orediggers defeated Thomas Moore on March 8 in the second round of the NAIA national tournament at Butte. Bellach went out with an injury in Tech's first game on March 7.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team advanced further in the NAIA National Championship Tournament than any other in program history, and on Tuesday, Caleb Bellach, the Orediggers’ leading scorer, was named to the NAIA's All-America First Team.

Bellach was the lone Frontier Conference men’s basketball player selected to the three All-America teams, while MSU-Northern’s Jesse Keltner and Providence’s Marcus Stephens represented the league on the honorable mention list.

Frontier Conference

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach shoots a jump shot over Providence's Sam Vining during the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

MSU-Northern's Jesse Keltner dunks and draws the foul from Western's Tanner Haverfield during a Frontier Conference playoff game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Providence's Marcus Stephens sinks a three-pointer during the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinal game against MSU-Northern in Great Falls.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments