"You got us here," says head coach Adam Hiatt as he places the net around Caleb Bellach's neck after the Orediggers defeated Thomas Moore on March 8 in the second round of the NAIA national tournament at Butte. Bellach went out with an injury in Tech's first game on March 7.
HELENA — Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team advanced further in the NAIA National Championship Tournament than any other in program history, and on Tuesday, Caleb Bellach, the Orediggers’ leading scorer, was named to the NAIA's All-America First Team.
Bellach was the lone Frontier Conference men’s basketball player selected to the three All-America teams, while MSU-Northern’s Jesse Keltner and Providence’s Marcus Stephens represented the league on the honorable mention list.
Drew Wyman, of NAIA National Champion College of Idaho and a Great Falls High graduate, was named a second-team All-American on Tuesday, as was Arlee’s Phillip Malatare (Eastern Oregon).
Bellach averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists through the Frontier Tournament Championship game in which the Orediggers won for the second consecutive season.
Bellach was injured in Tech’s national tournament first-round game against Westmont and did not play during the team’s run into the quarterfinals.
Bellach earned Frontier Player of the Year honors in his second season as an Oredigger and is also just the second player in Tech's program history to earn first-team All-America accolades.
The 6-foot-7 junior also joined Tech’s 1,000-point club this season and is currently 10th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,015 points.
Keltner started all 30 games for the Lights, averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Keltner averaged 16.5 points per game in his team’s final six, helping the Lights reach the Frontier Tournament semifinal game where they lost to Providence in the final seconds.
Keltner blocked 72 shots to pace the Frontier, and finished eighth in the NAIA in blocks per game (2.4) and seventh in total blocks.
Stephens started the final 17 games of the season for Providence, averaging 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Had he played in enough games (60 percent of team’s total games to qualify), Stephens would have paced the Frontier in scoring.
Stephens shot 39.2 percent (40-for-102) from 3-point distance this season, making a season-high five against SAIT on Dec. 30.
On three separate occasions, Stephens knocked down four triples in a game, including in a season-high 36-point effort against Carroll on Feb. 18 and in the Frontier Tournament Championship game against Tech.
Drew Wyman, who won the 2020-21 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year for basketball, started all 37 games and averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Yotes.
Wyman became the fifth second-team All-American in program history, and the first since the 2014-15 season. He is also the 32nd C of I men’s basketball player all-time to earn All-America accolades, according to a Yotes media release.
C of I claimed the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2022-23.
Arlee’s Phillip Malatare, a senior at Eastern Oregon, was also selected to the NAIA’s second-team All-America squad.
Malatare is now a two-time NAIA honoree after earning honorable mention accolades a year ago.
Malatare averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for an EOU squad that finished the season 21-11 and earned a national tournament bid.
Malatare was also tabbed the CCC’s Player of the Year.
