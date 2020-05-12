The Montana Tech athletic teams announced their yearly award winners Tuesday and seniors Carter Myers and Dylan Pannabecker and junior Mesa Williams were recognized.
The three annual awards are normally given at the student-athlete banquet held in the spring.
Myers received the Ed F. Simonich Award which has been given annually since 1966 to a senior student-athlete on the football team. The award is given to the student-athlete who represents what it means to be an Oredigger both on and off the field. Simonich was Montana Tech's athletic director and head football coach from 1957-1965.
Myers had one of the best seasons in the Frontier Conference this year, leading the top-ranked Tech defense in all defensive categories. The Cody, Wyoming, native was second in the conference in total tackles with 96. The senior linebacker led the conference in tackles for loss (18) and sacks (7.5). Myers ranked 10th nationally in tackles for loss, 19th in sacks per game, and 23rd in tackles per game. Myers had a team-leading three interceptions while returning one for a touchdown.
Myers is pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has also earned academic all-conference three times.
Pannabecker was named the recipient of the Rick Shaw Memorial Award which is given to the men’s basketball player that demonstrates high productivity on the basketball floor, but also consistently exemplifies the leadership qualities that make a champion: humility, passion, servant leadership, gratitude, and unity.
A senior forward from Choteau, Pannabecker averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds a game this season. Pannabecker, who appeared in almost every game during his career, finished with 941 total points and 409 rebounds while shooting 49.3 percent from the field.
Pannabecker, who is pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering, earned academic all-conference three times.
Williams, junior women's basketball player, received the Peggy Sarsfield Award, which is given to the Oredigger women’s athlete that represents dedication, loyalty, perseverance and commitment to Montana Tech athletics.
Williams earned her second all-conference honors this season and was named an honorable mention NAIA All-American this year. The White Sulphur Springs native averaged 15.2 point per game while shooting 43.4% from the floor and 76.7% from the free throw line. Williams finished fourth in the Frontier in scoring and reached double-figures in 23 games and became a member of the 1,000-point club.
Williams carries a 4.0 GPA and is also active in the T.E.C.H. Way Program with local Butte elementary schools.
