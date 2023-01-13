BUTTE – Everyone’s journey to play college basketball is a bit different. For Montana Tech guard Emani Scott, his path had many stops along the way before he got to Butte.
Born and raised in Oakland, California, Scott played his high school basketball at Oakland Technical High School. After graduating, Scott stayed local and attended Monterey Peninsula College.
With things not working out, Scott knew he needed to make a change. He moved to Dallas with a focus on improving his grades. He attended Dallas College Brookhaven, and made enough progress academically to move on to Kilgore College, staying in Texas.
As a redshirt at Kilgore, Scott got back into basketball as he continued to take his academics more seriously. The next step for Scott was to get his name out there to bigger schools. This is when he landed at Antelope Valley College, back in California where it all started.
Scott’s basketball career took off once he got to Antelope Valley. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt first saw Scott play at a junior college jamboree in Irvine, California in September of 2021.
“I liked a lot about the way he played. How he moved and competed, how vocal he was and just his maturity on the floor,” Hiatt said.
From there, Scott finally landed at his final destination. After a journey that included stops at four different junior and community colleges, Scott landed in Butte.
While it may have not been the traditional path, Scott feels that every stop he made in his travels helped him as a basketball player and a person.
“It actually helped my career out a lot, not only with basketball but with my life. I jumped into life and learned how to handle responsibilities like paying bills and also managing the school side. The long journey has helped, I’ve been through a lot,” Scott said.
Unfortunately for Scott, the adversity continued this summer when he arrived at Tech. Scott tore his meniscus and had surgery at the end of August.
Scott missed the first four games of the season and returned against Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 18. Since then, Hiatt has slowly worked Scott back into the lineup as his knee continues to recover.
So far, Scott’s season-high in minutes was 17 on Dec. 17 against Northern New Mexico. In his 12 games played, Scott has averaged 2.1 points in 9.6 minutes per contest. He has shot 4-for-8 from beyond the three-point line. Hiatt has stressed patience with Scott, as he plans for an increased role as the season continues.
“It takes a tremendous high-character individual to be patient during those times. I know it burns him because he knows how good he is, but he’s done a great job of understanding where he needs to progress to. That type of stuff means so much to me, he’s going to be a success in life moving forward just from dealing with the adversity he has,” Hiatt said.
Despite the injury, Scott has enjoyed the change of scenery and being a part of the Orediggers program. Tech is ranked No. 12 in the country and is currently on a seven-game winning streak to bring their record to 16-2.
The Diggers are looking for a second straight Frontier Conference title, and Scott has enjoyed being a part of the winning culture.
“It’s amazing, I’ve never been on a team that works this hard and has this high of a standard. We want another ring so there’s a lot of effort put into everything,” Scott said.
Along with winning, Scott emphasized how close-knit the team is. For a player who is at his fifth school since graduating high school, the community within the program and Butte has really stuck out to Scott.
“I love it. Coach Hiatt keeps us together, I like the fact that we’re all together all the time. I have help behind me and I have support in Butte,” Scott said.
It may have been the conventional way, but Scott is thrilled that he ended up at Tech. From California to Texas, back to California and now in Butte, the experiences along the way have made Scott a better player and person.
“Emani’s story is great. He’s a tremendous addition to our program. I have the utmost admiration for Emani for his maturity and his ability to handle adversity,” Hiatt said.
As Scott continues to work his way back to full health, his leadership and experience will help the Diggers in their pursuit of another Frontier Conference championship.
