BUTTE — All first-year head coaches have to learn and adapt, but Kyle Samson is facing a unique challenge.
Montana Tech’s football program has felt the effects of COVID-19’s spread just like schools across the country, but not all have a first-year head coach navigating the choppy, foggy seas of the current climate.
Now, after three months and some change at the helm, Samson balances the responsibility of keeping his team safe as well as ensuring they’re prepared for when normalcy returns to the Orediggers’ campus.
“We can only control what we can control,” Samson said. “Which is the safety of our student-athletes and our campus. Our biggest thing is helping our student-athletes in terms of academics and making sure they’re finishing out the semester. It’s a big change for them to go online, so we want to make sure we’re supporting them.”
Staying in consistent contact with Tech’s players has been the major focus for Samson and athletic director Matt Stepan going forward, as the Orediggers only have four returning players who hail from the Mining City, with many going home to families elsewhere.
Tools like Zoom have become a necessity in that regard, and Samson says that communication is imperative and is multi-purpose in terms of academics, athletics and maintaining personal relationships.
“We send out daily workout videos to them,” Samson said. “Make sure they’re doing what they can do without weight rooms. We also have FaceTime and Zoom meetings with them and do some football stuff, but more importantly is just to talk with them.
“It’s been kind of crazy, usually you get to see your kids every single day. To not be able to see them since spring break, it’s tough. We sure miss the heck out of them but we’re here for them and our goal is to help them get through this transition.”
Stepan agrees, saying that the main priority is not to figure out an edge on Frontier Conference rivals but to take care of what matters first.
“What we’re focusing on right now is taking the opportunity to focus on academics and being there for our student-athletes and the challenges that come with learning in this new platform. The focus has shifted from spring practice to communicating with our athletes and make sure they’re okay with the challenges being put in front of them.”
However, to say that the Orediggers aren’t still working towards their goals on the gridiron would be false.
As Samson alluded to, Tech has daily workout plans for their team that doesn’t require a proper weight room, which Stepan says is the norm across all of the Oredigger athletic programs.
This goes along with the phone calls and chats between players and staff, which Samson says has provided a way to begin preparing for Tech’s opening games in the fall, while also staying connected.
“We have a staff meeting every morning on Zoom,” Sampson said. “We’re able to share our screens and watch film. We’ve been breaking down our first two opponents for next season. We’ve also been reaching out to other coaches to get new ideas that we can use. We use some of this time off to show film to our kids, so some of our players have been watching as well.”
Keeping close to the Orediggers has been the goal, but so has staying in touch with potential Orediggers.
Spring is when recruits get to step on Tech’s campus as well as a time the football staff to visit homes and schools of recruiting targets.
Having visits and camps cancelled while also being limited in terms of visits and mobility makes things difficult, but not an impossibility says Samson.
“There’s still social media,” Samson said. “And recruiting via phone calls, we’re still hitting that hard every day. We had two junior days in the span of three weeks that saw 150 kids sign up for that. Not getting to bring them on campus to show them the great facilities and people that we have and not getting to go on the road to visit high schools, we have to adapt and we’re trying to put together videos and graphics to send out to kids to show them what we have to offer.”
The time-old adage that “necessity is the mother of invention” rings true in the Oredigger athletic program as Samson and his staff navigate their first season as a unit.
