KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is something magical about the Montana Tech Orediggers. With a 79-78 win in an overtime thriller against William Penn, Tech has continued the deepest NAIA national tournament run in program history.

The Diggers (29-4) trailed by as many as 13 points against the top-seeded Statesman in the second half but the team found a way just like they have all season long.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

