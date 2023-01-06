BUTTE —Most college basketball players have taken the traditional path, going from high school stardom straight to college to continue working on their game.
For Montana Tech sophomore forward Michael Ure, he chose to create his own trail. After being named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019, he took two full years off from basketball. Ure went on a Church of Latter Day Saints mission, spending time in Chile and California.
“It was a wonderful experience for me, it was a time where I could do something greater than myself,” Ure said. “It allowed me to serve others and I learned a lot about different cultures and being as selfless as I can be.”
An average day was spent helping others in need and spreading the teachings of his religion.
The journey to Tech wasn’t conventional, but the end destination makes sense based on his long relationship with head coach Adam Hiatt. Ure attended Hiatt’s basketball camps since he was the coach at Westminster College in Salt Lake City. When Hiatt took the job at Tech and continued his camp in Butte, Ure continued to attend.
“I’ve gone to his camps since I was a little kid. Every summer I was always there, just trying to improve and become the best basketball player that I could be,” Ure said.
Ure made an impression on Hiatt early on and they developed a relationship over the years. When it became time to make a decision for college Ure said, “It just felt right”.
“You can tell from a relatively young age who the outlier players are based on the special qualities they have," Hiatt said. “Michael was one of those players.”
Once Ure got to campus after his mission, it had been two years since he had played basketball competitively. Both Ure and Hiatt knew there was a lot of work to be done to get back to being the player he once was.
“Last year was a very big year of growth for me, I had to get myself into shape again and find a rhythm for the game,” Ure said. “I learned a ton. We had a very good team, they were all very seasoned and knew a lot about the game and our program, so I learned a lot from all of our experienced players.”
While it took a while to get back into playing shape, Ure carved out a role off the bench. He appeared in 29 games and averaged two points and 1.8 rebounds in the Diggers’ Frontier Conference championship season.
In the conference championship game against Carroll, Ure was forced into action in the first half due to foul trouble. He shined in his limited minutes, scoring four points and recording a steal.
“Once I got a glimpse of him in that big moment, we knew wholeheartedly that it was going to be a great offseason for Michael and that he would have a tremendous year,” Hiatt said.
With a full offseason under his belt, Ure made big strides and has taken on a vital role for the Diggers as a sophomore. He has started every game, averaging 13.7 points and seven rebounds through the first 11 games. Ure has been effective both in and outside of the paint, shooting 43.6% from three-point range.
The huge leap in playing time and production have led to Ure earning the Frontier Conference Player of the Week twice already this season.
Off of the court, Ure has proven to be a great teammate. Whether it is with basketball, school or his religion, he gives his full effort.
“He’s dependable. Anything that is asked of Michael, he will follow through at a high level,” Hiatt said. “I would consider him a perfectionist type. He really wants to achieve excellence in everything that he does.”
The commitment to excellence translates to academics as well. Ure is a biological sciences major and plans to attend medical school after he graduates from Tech.
For student-athletes, everyone has a different path before they get to their final destination. Every step of the way has played a role in Ure excelling both on and off the court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.