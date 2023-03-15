KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Montana Tech Orediggers run has come to an end in the NAIA national quarterfinals, with a 76-58 defeat to Ottawa University (Ariz.) on Wednesday.

“We are proud of these guys’ effort, they fight to the very end. This group has come a long way and we are excited for what’s to come,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.

2023 NAIA Basketball

Montana Tech's Emani Scott attempts a floater in the Orediggers' final game of the season Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. 
2023 NAIA Basketball

Camdyn LaRance led the Diggers in scoring with 16 points, but the team came up short in their final game Wednesday in Kansas City. 

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments