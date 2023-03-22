BUTTE – Entering the 2022-23 men's basketball season, Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt wasn’t quite sure what to expect from his team.
The Orediggers were coming off of a record-breaking season in 2021-22, as the team won their first ever NAIA national tournament game.
They had won the most games in program history along with winning the regular season and tournament titles in the Frontier Conference.
With six seniors graduating from the team, it would be a tall order to repeat.
Not only did the Diggers repeat the success of the 2021-22 team, but they built off of it.
Tech won the conference tournament and regular season titles for the second consecutive season. On top of that, it broke the wins record from the season prior, finishing 29-5.
“We were so proud of this group for being able to mature on the fly and handle the different circumstances that come throughout the course of the season. The talent was never the issue, it was just the relative lack of experience. They earned their stripes this year,” Hiatt said.
The team’s depth and relentlessness was tested during the NAIA national tournament. In the first minute of their first round matchup, leading-scorer Caleb Bellach went down with an injury, ending his season.
Bellach was named Frontier Conference Player of the Year and recently earned NAIA All-America First Team honors.
Without their leader and top offensive threat, the Diggers did not roll over.
Instead, they went on the deepest national tournament run in the program's history. After a 14-point victory in the first round against Westmont College, Tech came back to defeat Thomas More University in overtime.
The two wins on Kelvin Sampson Court sent the Diggers to Kansas City to compete at the NAIA National Championship Final Site.
“When Bellach got injured, we could have just laid down and not fought. We came together and played to the best of our ability to get some good wins, that’s how we made it to Kansas City,” junior guard Chrishon Dixon said.
In the Round of 16, the magical run continued. Tech came back from a 13-point second half deficit against No. 1 seed William Penn and earned another overtime victory to advance to the national quarterfinals.
“You could just see that the guys wanted to win not just for the program, but for their teammate that went down. That was a big reason why we were able to advance as far as we did, because of that brotherhood that we have,” Hiatt said.
Despite the loss to Ottawa University (Ariz.) that ended their year, it was a momentous season for the Diggers.
As a team and individually, there are too many accolades to count on two hands.
For the team, all of the success didn’t come as a surprise. Despite losing six contributors from the year before, it was evident that the team was talented.
There were four new starters and several other players who had increased minutes. Dixon and Asa Williams were key transfers and both Michael Ure and Camdyn LaRance took on expanded roles. Freshman Hayden Diekhans burst onto the scene, starting every game for the Diggers.
“We always believed from the jump. We knew we were going to be a great team and we would try to prove it every night,” Dixon said.
Hiatt realized the team could be a true national contender at the tail end of the regular season. After clinching the regular season conference title against Carroll, the Diggers traveled to Great Falls just two days later and defeated Providence, 97-70. It was the most “complete” game that the team played all season according to Hiatt.
“Coming home from that, that was the moment that it dawned on our coaches that this team is here and we could advance and do some great things this season,” Hiatt said.
That realization turned out to be valid as the Diggers went on to repeat as conference tournament champions and advance as far as they ever have at the national tournament.
Just like it did this season, the program will look to continue building to get even further next year.
The experience gained as they continued to advance will be pivotal for a team expecting to return their whole starting lineup and other contributors. Now that the players have gotten to the final site, it will be a motivator to make it back next season.
“All of those games were super high pressure, so if we can bring a ‘Kansas City’ mentality to every game next year and throughout the summer, where everybody has their mind on getting back to that moment, I think we’ll be pretty successful. Once we got a taste of it, we never wanted to leave,” sophomore guard Keeley Bake said.
The program may have already started to look ahead to next year, but the accomplishments of the 2022-23 team will live in the history books forever.
