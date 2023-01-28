BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team is full of excellent student-athletes that solidify their futures in the classroom, while putting on a show on the court.
When it comes to the fundamentals of basketball, Soda Rice is as crisp as it gets and by now she's used to getting one frequently asked question.
“Yes, Soda is my real name,” Rice said. “My dad had a dream that he named me Soda. My mom liked the name and character from the book The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton, so, they agreed on it.”
Learning the basketball basics in Savage, Rice scored 1,139 points and was a three-time All-State selection for the Warriors. She also played volleyball and ran track and field.
Following graduation from Savage High School, Rice considered a pair of colleges for nursing school: Minot State and Montana Tech.
“I knew they had a good nursing program that worked and adjusted with their student-athletes, similar to Tech,” Rice said. “Tech and Minot were my top two choices. Minot was closer to my family and hometown.”
So, the 5-11 forward headed east to North Dakota where she ultimately took a redshirt year for the Beavers during the 2019-2020 season. After, Rice made up her mind to transfer back to her home state and enroll in nursing school and to play basketball at Montana Tech.
“I wanted to be back in Montana, and play in the Frontier Conference, like my brother and sister did,” Rice said. “I chose Tech because I knew I could get my nursing degree and play. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else than Butte. It’s a great community to be a part of and our team dynamic is unmatched.”
Rice has been able to manage the student-athlete juggle between studies, clinicals, workouts, and games. Road trips are many and finding time to sleep may be challenging. She believes the support of the Tech faculty and coaches has helped her balance her schedule.
“I am very fortunate to have the professors and coaches that I have,” Rice said. “They’re both very understanding and accommodating to my schedule. They mutually understand that I have dreams of becoming a nurse and to play basketball. I am able to keep balance and remain disciplined because of them.”
Rice saw her first action for the Orediggers in starting on Dec. 17, 2020, and earned her first start less than a month later on Jan. 10, 2021, eventually starting 11 of her final 12 games that first season. During the 2021-22 season, she served in the sixth-player role, but has returned to starting all 18 games for the Orediggers this season, along with Tavia Rooney, Dani Urick, Aubrie Rachmacher, and Madison Allen.
She had a season-high 11 points against Eastern Oregon in Caldwell, Idaho, on Nov. 18, just shy of her career-high of 12 points that she scored against Dickinson State in Dec. 2021.
In 64 career games, Rice has averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Though her role has shifted and changed with the seasons, Rice has adjusted to Graham’s system well and feels that her game is more invigorated with the way the rotations are handled.
“I enjoy Coach Graham’s coaching style,” Rice said. “He is very energetic and educated about the game. I’ve learned a lot from him, and I think my game has improved because of him.”
But it's also her teammates that have helped her learn and improve her game over her career. One of Rice’s mentors on the team is one of her fellow starting five members, Dani Urick.
“Dani has been a great teammate and friend since I’ve been here,” Rice said. “She is competitive, holds a high basketball IQ and is a big part of this program. I’ve learned a lot from watching her along with playing with her.”
Montana Tech has five games remaining in Frontier Conference play in a tough field. Anyone can win on any given night. Rice’s perspective on what the Orediggers need to do to keep pace echoes the team’s point of view.
“I think if we remain confident in each other and our coaches, we will be right where we need to be,” Rice said.
