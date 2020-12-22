WHITEFISH, Mont. – Montana Tech’s Taylor England was selected the Frontier Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The conference award is the second for England this season.
The Orediggers opened the Frontier Conference season last Wednesday when they defeated Carroll College 82-62.
The 6-foot-7 senior from Helena led the Orediggers with 20 points and 15 rebounds. England went 6 of 10 from the field and hit 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
