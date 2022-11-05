BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western had a solid battle in Dillon on Sept. 24, with Tech winning 33-24.
The temperature was in the 70’s with a nice, light breeze.
“We gave Montana Tech our best shot last time,” Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse said. “We just didn’t play good football. We were lazy and made tons of mistakes. We thought we were better than they were and they beat our butt.”
Early on Saturday, freezing rain and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour set the tone for a frigid chapter in the Tech-Western rivalry.
The Bulldogs held Tech’s high-octane offense in check and picked up scores where they needed them as Western upended the No. 20 Orediggers, 27-21.
“It was the same wind for both teams,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “It affected some of what we did and in the kicking game.”
Western took the ball to start the game. Jon Jund got the sticks moving with a 12-yard completion to Isaiah Thomas. A shifty, 25-yard run by Reese Neville set up Jund’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Thomas. John Mears’ extra point gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 1:03 into the game.
Blake Counts had a 16-yard run to start the Orediggers’ initial drive. Reese Artz and Tanner Harrell sacked Blake Thelen on successive plays forcing Tech to punt the ball away.
Later in the quarter, Thelen was intercepted by Braden Swank at the Western 38 and was returned 42 yards down to the Tech 13.
Pressed to get a stop, the Orediggers got a shared stop on Neville by Keyshawn James-Newby and Brandon Morley. On third down, Alaric Greil stopped Neville for no gain. Mears’ 25-yard field goal sailed down the middle to extend Western’s lead to 10-0 with 3:44 to play in the opening quarter.
Tech was able to move the ball into Western territory as the second quarter began. The Orediggers were faced with a third down and 14 at the Western 40. Braden Smith broke up Thelen’s pass attempt to Trevor Hoffman to force an Andrew Almos punt, which went into the end zone for a touchback.
The Orediggers’ defense slowed down the Western offense after having moved into Tech territory. James-Newby’s sack moved Jund and company back into Western territory. Jund threw a 12-yard pass to Trey Mounts. However, an incompletion forced a punt.
Thelen’s two passes to Kyle Torgerson netted 33 yards to move the Orediggers to their own 43. However, a fumble was forced and recovered by Artz at the Tech 47 with 6:27 to go in the half.
Tech’s defense responded with a four-play stop. Cole Wyant and Gabe Zanetti stopped Colten McPhee for a three-yard gain. Jund was caught behind the line on a coverage sack, and Jadyn Downs stopped Jund short to the first down marker on a seven-yard run. Into a gusty wind and out of Mears’ field goal range, Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse decided to go for it on fourth down and two at Tech 39. Neville was stopped at the line of scrimmage to give the ball back to the Bulldogs with 4:29 left in the first half.
The Orediggers garnered momentum off the stop and took 3:06 to march 51 yards in nine plays. On third down and six at the Western 10, Thelen’s pass attempt to Hoffman was offline. Ryan Lowry’s 27-yard field goal attempt grabbed a gust of wind and drifted right.
Western took over at the own 20 with 1:23 to go in the half. After Tech held the Bulldogs to one yard in three plays, Eddie Dewart dropped back to punt. Naoki Harmer beat his man on the snap and busted through to block the punt. Matt Whitcomb recovered the ball in the end zone for the special team’s score. Lowry’s extra point pulled Tech to within three points with 25 seconds to play in the half.
Tech took the ball to start the second half. An interception by Wesley Buchanan was nullified when Thelen was hit late by Artz. Kaleb Winterburn came in as the wildcat quarterback and picked up 25 yards before Thelen returned to the game. Thelen found Logan Kennedy for a 12-yard gain to set up a nine-yard touchdown pass to Hoffman. Lowry’s extra point put the Orediggers on top with 9:23 remaining in the third quarter, 14-10.
The touchdown catch for Hoffman was the 25th of his career, a new Montana Tech record.
The Bulldogs answered the score with a touchdown of their own. Neville’s 49-yard gain was the key play in the drive, with Jund having capped the march with a four-yard run. Mears’ extra point gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead with 5:49 to go in the third quarter, 17-14.
Thelen was intercepted by Braden Smith at the Tech 35. The Bulldogs scored two plays later, as Jund hit Elijan Benedick with 4:33 to play in the third quarter. Mears’ extra point extended the Bulldogs’ lead to ten.
Tech’s ensuing drive took 7:07 off the clock, which bridged from the third quarter into the fourth. On the final play of the 16-play, 80-yard drive, Winterburn rolled to his right, darted toward the pylon, and dove over the goal time for the touchdown. Lowry’s point after made the game a three-point contest, 24-21.
Western answered with a 15-play, 68-yard, 8:55 drive. Tech stopped the Bulldogs, as they settled for a 24-yard field goal by Mears with 3:28 to play.
The Orediggers were stopped on four downs, with Brandon Aimsbac having stopped Thelen on fourth down and nine at Tech’s 23.
Tech’s defense answered with a four-down stop, as James-Newby and Wyant stopped Neville at the Bulldogs’ 31 with 1:03 to play.
Thelen’s 17-yard completion to Torgerson had the Orediggers on the move. On second down, Thelen scrambled out of the pocket and threw the ball for an incompletion but was flagged for intentional grounding. Tech’s final two passes fell incomplete to give Western the ball back with mere seconds remaining, which were drained on a kneel.
Montana Tech outgained Montana Western, 332-319.
Jund was 10-of-20 for 124 passing yards and two touchdowns to go with six yards rushing.
Neville carried the ball 22 times for 164 yards. Thomas had 50 yards receiving and Mounts added 33 yards.
“We’re back to the way we play football,” Nourse said. “We’re going to show up every game. We’re going to fight, even if we play like crap. We’re still going to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Wyant had 11 stops for the Orediggers. James-Newby had seven tackles, and Harmer and Zanetti each had six.
Thelen was 18-of-36 passing for 228 yards, one TD, and two INTs. Winterburn added 101 yards rushing, and Torgerson had 137 yards receiving.
“Kudos to Montana Tech,” Nourse said. “They have a good, strong football team and their kids played their tails off.”
Kameron Rauser had seven tackles and an interception to lead the Bulldogs. Aimsback added six tackles.
“They’re a good team,” Samson said. “We knew that coming in. Credit to them: They did a good job. We gave it all that we had but came up a little short today.”
Montana Tech (6-3) will travel to Havre next Saturday (Nov. 12) to take on Montana State University-Northern.
“We have to go back to work on Monday and prepare for next week,” Samson. “We need to control what we can control. That’s all that we can do.”
Montana Western (6-4) travels to Billings to take on Rocky Mountain College next Saturday (Nov. 12).
“We have reset our program to what got us competitive and got us a conference championship,” Nourse said. “We’re always respecting our opponent. We’re always working and working and working to give ourselves a chance to win the game. That’s to earn yourself that feeling when you get a victory again.”
