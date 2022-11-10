DILLON – The college basketball season continues this weekend with the Western Classic hosted by Montana Western at Straugh Gymnasium. Between Friday and Saturday four teams will each play two games in preparation for conference play in December.
The action starts on Friday at 5 p.m. with the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers. EOU defeated Tech last season, 92-82
Tech was ranked 23rd in the NAIA Coaches’ Preseason Poll after a 22-7 (11-2 Frontier) record in the 2021-22 season. The Orediggers are 3-0 to start this year, including a forfeit victory over Bacone College (Okla.) last weekend. In their two games played, Tech has outscored Portland Bible College and Warner Pacific by a combined 199-93.
In the Western Classic Tech expects to face a bigger challenge, and they are looking forward to it.
“It’ll be good to get exposure for our guys. The experience we get out there in the fire of competition is invaluable, something you can’t replicate in practice,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Forward Michael Ure earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors for his performance against Warner Pacific, registering a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Ure leads the team in scoring so far (19.5 ppg) with Caleb Bellach (18 ppg) not far behind.
“He’s a tremendous talent,” Hiatt said about Ure. “From the outside looking in, people probably didn’t know what to expect from him, but this is exactly what we expected.”
Eastern Oregon has played one game so far this season, defeating Whitman College 77-60 on Oct. 29. Preston Chandler led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points along with six rebounds in the victory.
A season ago, EOU was 18-13 (12-10 Cascade). Phillip Malatare led the team in scoring (19.3 ppg) and earned Newcomer of the Year honors in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Despite not playing in the season opener, Malatare does return for the Mountaineers this season.
Friday’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the host Montana Western Bulldogs facing off with the Dickinson State (N.D.) Blue Hawks.
Western is 2-2 this season, including a forfeit victory against Bacone College (Okla.) at the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic. The Bulldogs opened the season with a trip to the Golden State, defeating the California Maritime Academy, 69-60 and losing to Menlo College, 84-59. Last weekend, Western lost on a buzzer-beater against Warner Pacific, 71-70.
Through three games, four Western players average double-digit scoring, led by Michael Haverfield (13.3 ppg). Transfer guard Brenton Woods has averaged 10 points and 5.7 assists per game in his first season with Western. The Bulldogs were 18-13 (7-8 Frontier) last season.
Dickinson State (N.D.) has four games under its belt, more than any other team playing in the Western Classic. With a 1-3 record, the Blue Hawks defeated Bacone College (Okla.) and lost to Iowa Wesleyan, the University of Jamestown and Carroll College. The Blue Hawks were 8-20 (6-8 North Star) in 2021-22.
Tyler Dahlberg leads the team in scoring (12.3 ppg) and averages 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Jaiden Wright (9 ppg) and John Evans (8 ppg) have also contributed as returning players from last season.
On Saturday, Tech plays DSU at 3 p.m., followed by a matchup between Western and Eastern Oregon at 5 p.m.
The Western Classic will give all four teams a chance to gain experience and work out some early-season kinks.
