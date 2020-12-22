DILLON — The Montana Western men's basketball team has added games against Montana Tech and Yellowstone Christian.
The Bulldogs will play host to Montana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Straugh Gym. They'll play at 5 p.m. the following day against Yellowstone Christian, also in Straugh.
Montana Western has played only one game this year, downing Yellowstone Christian 66-56 on Dec. 2. Montana Tech is 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.