DILLON — The Montana Western men's basketball team has added games against Montana Tech and Yellowstone Christian.

The Bulldogs will play host to Montana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Straugh Gym. They'll play at 5 p.m. the following day against Yellowstone Christian, also in Straugh.

Montana Western has played only one game this year, downing Yellowstone Christian 66-56 on Dec. 2. Montana Tech is 1-2.

