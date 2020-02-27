Montana Western is one step closer to taking the Frontier Conference’s regular season title.
The Bulldogs defeated Montana Tech 66-60 on Thursday, improving to 12-5 in conference play and keeping pace in the race for a bye at next week’s Frontier Conference tournament.
Western head coach Lindsay Woolley talked about what the win means and how his team has gone from being picked last in conference to vying for the season title.
“They found a way and they’ve done that quite often this year,” Woolley said. “It starts with Savanna [Bignell] and Paige [Holmes,] and it rubs off on the rest of the team… Nothing changes, though. We don’t talk about winning a conference championship, we just try to be as good as we can be.”
Back-to-back threes for western at the midway point of the second to bring the game to 24-27.
The beginning of the Diggers and Dawgs’ battle was focused around post play, as Tech’s forwards, Rooney and senior Kaylee Zard, battled with Western sophomores Mesa King and Brynley Fitzgerald.
Rooney dominated the duel for Tech, ending the first half with 15 points and a perfect shooting percentage, as well as grabbing 11 boards for a first-half double-double.
Orediggers head coach Carly Sanon praised Rooney and Zard for a hard-fought battle in the paint.
“For a true freshman,” Sanon said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable. She’s a great player and has so much potential. She played really well tonight… Kaylee is coming off an injury and did a good job.”
Tech led in the second-quarter by as many as nine after a 7-0 run, but back-to-back threes from Fitzgerald and senior Savanna Bignell helped the Bulldogs enter the half down 31-28.
After attempting just three treys and making one in the first half, began with a three-point effort from Oredigger junior Mesa Williams as Tech started the second half with 13 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
However, just like in the first, Western slowly battled back, culminating in a Bignell finish that put the Bulldogs down just one with a quarter to play.
The senior from Avon, Mont. followed up with a trey to start the fourth quarter, helping Western take the lead for the first time since the first quarter.
Rooney and Tech junior Mollie Peoples made baskets to keep Tech within a couple possessions late, but offensive rebounding and a Bignell basket-and-free-throw gave Western all they needed to see off the Orediggers for a big conference win.
Woolley commented on Bignell’s performance, who stepped up in a starting role for Western, replacing senior Shannon Worster.
“It’s what she’s done her whole life,” Woolley said. “Make plays, and make winning plays. Six rebounds, only one turnover and three steals? You can’t ask for more out of your senior.”
Bignell led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Holmes contributed 14. Fitzgerald and freshman forward Gracey Meyer each ended on 10 points.
For the Orediggers, Rooney’s 19 points and 18 rebounds was only eclipsed by sophomore Dani Urick’s game-high 23 points. Zard, Peoples and sophomore center Celestina Faletoi all concluded with 5 points.
Sanon talked about the difficulty of the Frontier Conference, and that the Orediggers can still garner momentum before next week’s postseason tournament.
“Our league is so good,” Sanon said. “A lot of our games that are close can go either way, we just have to get some momentum. We have one more regular-season game, we have to get momentum going into that tournament.”
Tech ends their regular season with a road trip to Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, while Western returns to Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon to host Lewis-Clark State with the chance to lock up the season title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.