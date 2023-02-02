BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and No. 15 Montana Western Bulldogs womens’ basketball teams kicked off the third segment of Frontier Conference play on Kelvin Samson Court at HPER Center in Butte on Thursday night.
In an instance that reflected the first game, the Bulldogs pulled away with a big second quarter as Western held off the Orediggers, 71-47.
The teams started with five empty trips down the floor before Mesa King’s lay-in got Western on the board.
Aubrie Rademacher’s three-pointer gave Tech a brief lead with a tick under seven minutes to play in the quarter.
Tech and Western went into the first media timeout tied at 6-6 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
A backdoor pass in the lane from Kyla Momberg was deposited into the basket by Emily Cooley to regain a two-point lead for Western with 3:34 to go in the quarter. Payton Hagy followed with a three-pointer.
Jordan Sweeney’s turnaround jumper a split-second before the shot clock expired and Joelnell Momberg’s three-pointer extended the lead.
Western led Tech after ten minutes, 16-9.
Brynley Fitzgerald started the second quarter with a long three-pointer behind the left elbow of the arc, as Western stretched their lead to double-digits 31 seconds in.
Western’s 10-1 run extended their lead to 16 points, which forced Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham to take a timeout with 7:42 left in the half.
Tavia Rooney’s three-pointer snapped the run with 6:54 to play in the second quarter. She followed up the basket with an assist on Macy Mayer’s lay-in.
Fitzgerald’s lean-in and bank off the glass was met with contact. Fitzgerald sank the free-throw, and Cooley’s layup extended the lead to 20 with 1:51 to play in the half.
The Bulldogs scored Tech 22-8 in the second quarter and led the Orediggers at the half, 38-17. Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs in the first half with 15 points, while Rooney led the Orediggers with seven points.
Madison Allen’s three-pointer 1:55 into the second half got Tech on the board first. She followed up with a field goal and Rooney fed Soda Rice’s drive to the basket to kick off a 7-2 run.
Sweeney and Hagy answered the Tech run with five unanswered points to reestablish a 24-point lead, 48-24, with 5:08 left in the third quarter.
Shainy Mack’s three-pointer off a Fitzgerald feed past in the left corner kept the Bulldogs out front by 25.
Orediggers’ shots were coming up short, and Western took advantage with Fitzgerald sinking three-pointers.
Western led Tech at the end of three quarters, 57-34.
Dani Urick started the fourth quarter with a drive from the left for Tech basket, which was answered by three-pointers from Sweeney and Joelnell Momberg.
Western shot 47.5% from the field, which included 11-of-29 from beyond the arc.
Fitzgerald led all scorers with 26 points for Western. Cooley added ten for the Bulldogs.
Tech shot 31.4% from the floor, and converted 4-of-14 from behind the arc.
Rademacher led Tech will 11 points, and Rooney chipped in ten for the Orediggers.
“We just couldn’t make a shot early,” Graham said. “You have to be able to make shots. Teams are going to take away Tavia and Dani. Credit to Western, they did a great job.
Montana Western will host No. 11 Carroll College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Montana Tech will host Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.