BUTTE – The temperatures are quite a bit cooler. The moods are quite a bit more ornery. One slip up and the season is on the line.
Welcome to November football in the Frontier Conference.
At Bob Green Field at Alumni Stadium in Butte, Montana Western and No. 20 Montana Tech will hit the field in a rematch of their Sept. 24 tilt at Vigilante Field in Dillon.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
In that opening matchup, Tech led 30-7 with 4:57 to play in the first half.
The Bulldogs responded with 17 straight points and, which included a 29-yard field goal from John Mears to pull Western to within six points with 7:39 to play in the fourth quarter.
Tech put together a nine-play, 61-yard, 6:00 drive, which ended in Ryan Lowry’s 32-yard field goal to make it a two-score game, 33-24.
Western’s last-ditch effort to pull closer ended time expiring at the Tech 18.
The Orediggers had 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing.
The first game between the two teams was the first game that Blake Thelen played as starting quarterback, having filled in for an injured Jet Campbell. Thelen threw three touchdowns, one each to Trevor Hoffman, Blake Counts, and Kaleb Winterburn.
Counts ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Orediggers.
The Bulldogs had 217 yards passing and 164 yards rushing.
Keyshawn James-Newby led the Orediggers with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Jon Jund went 12-of-27 passing for 217 yards, tossed a touchdown and an interception. Jund also led the Bulldogs with 101 yards on 19 carries.
Mounts had the touchdown reception for Western, a 47-yard catch.
Braden Smith (11 tackles, sack), Braden Swank (ten tackles, sack), and Kameron Rauser (ten tackles) led the Bulldogs on defense.
Both teams won last week in quite opposite fashions.
Tech avenged their 28-20 loss to Rocky Mountain College on Sep. 17 with a go-ahead 32-yard field goal by Lowry with 4:07 to defeat the Battlin’ Bears in Billings, 20-17.
Thelen threw for 164 yards, a score, and an interception. Campbell added 32 yards passing.
Counts ran for 153 yards and a touchdown. Logan Kennedy had 71 yards receiving and the lone touchdown reception of the game for the Orediggers.
Cole Wyant had 11 tackles and a sack, James-Newby had ten tackles and two sacks, Ben Windauer added nine tackles, and Angel Sanchez III had two interceptions for the Orediggers.
Western held the Northern Lights to 62 yards and had six rushing touchdowns in a 66-0 win.
Jund threw for 201 yards and ran for 49 yards, having accounted for four scores. Reese Neville ran 136 yards and Colten McPhee added 117, each having scored twice.
Isaiah Thomas had the two touchdown grabs for Western.
Montana Tech has averaged 34.9 points per game (16th in NAIA), 169.9 yards rushing (26th), 239.0 passing (23rd), and 408.9 total yards (17th).
Thelen (66-of-121, 1,104 yards, ten TDs, INT) and Campbell (57-of-103, 749 yards, five TDs, three INTs) have split time at quarterback since Campbell’s return a couple of games ago.
Counts (143-801, six TDs) and Winterburn (67-267, three TDs) have paced the Orediggers on the ground.
Hoffman (42-669, four TDs), Kyle Togerson (31-460, TD), Wyatt Alexander (17-285, three TDs) and Kennedy (15-257, three TDs) are the leading receivers for Tech.
The Bulldogs yield 23.1 points per game (tied for 44th with Arizona Christian), 197.4 passing yards (45th), 96.9 yards rushing (26th), and 294.3 total yards (27th). Western has 64 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, and ten interceptions.
Rauser (59 tackles, 7.5 TFL, two sacks, INT), Smith (52 tackles, seven TFL, three sacks, INT), Reese Artz (47 tackles, 8.5 TFL, four sacks), Braden Swank (46 tackles, two TFL, INT, 15 pass breakups), Cody Whalen (42 tackles, two TFL, three INTs), Jaden Amasiu (41 tackles, three TFL, sack, INT) and Tanner Harrell (39 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks) have been the defensive leaders this season.
Montana Western has averaged 33.1 points per game (tied for 20th with Olivet Nazarene), 234.4 yards passing (26th), 186.7 rushing (tied for 16th with Webber International) and 421.1 total yards (12th).
Jund (158-of-261, 1,940 passing yards, 16 TDs, eight INTs, 454 rushing yards, eight rushing TDs) will get the call at quarterback.
Neville (115-739, seven rushing TDs) and McPhee (72-352, six TDs) are the starting backs for the Bulldogs.
Mounts (29-434, five TDs), Blake Sentman (36-400, TD), Dylan Shipley (22-376, six TDs), Elijah Benedick (20-306), and Thomas (16-188, three TDs) are the top five receivers for Western.
Defensively, Montana Tech has allowed 16.3 points per game (18th), 152.8 yards passing (ninth), 124.9 yards rushing (45th), and 277.6 total yards (20th). The Orediggers have 53 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and nine interceptions.
Naoki Harmer (4.5 TFL, INT), James-Newby (10.5 TFL, seven sacks), and Ben Windauer (4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, INT return for a TD) all have 51 tackles to lead Tech. Cole Wyant (47 stops, five TFL,), Jordan Washington (36 tackles), Brandon Morley (34 tackles, five TFL), and Zach Trumble (33 tackles, seven TFL) have come up big in critical situations for the Orediggers’ defense.
College of Idaho has a one-game lead over Carroll College and Montana Tech. The Coyotes play at Eastern Oregon and Carroll plays at Southern Oregon.
