DILLON – The No. 12 Montana Tech Orediggers traveled to Montana Western looking for their tenth victory of the young season.
Tech guard Keeley Bake’s half court three-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer, and Western escaped with a 67-64 victory on their home court.
“It was evident from the very beginning that their sense of urgency was at a higher level than ours was,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Tech got off to a slow start offensively and Western capitalized, leading by as many as 13 points in the first half. The Diggers cut into the deficit late in the half and the Bulldogs took a 33-25 lead into the break.
The second half was tight the whole way as Tech worked their way back into the game. Western held on to the lead for much of the game, but the Diggers took a 62-60 lead with 1:30 remaining. It was Tech’s first lead since they led 2-0.
“I was happy that our guys responded, and we matched them,” Hiatt said. “We scored when they scored and kept it at a manageable mark to where it came down to the end.”
Western guard Jamal Stephenson answered with a three-point play, as he finished a driving layup while getting fouled and converted the free-throw.
The Bulldogs' defense was clutch to end the game, getting stops when they needed them most. Bake’s three-point heave from half court was the last chance for Tech, and the miss gave Western their first Frontier Conference win of the season.
Western is now 6-6 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Tech drops to 9-2 and is also 1-1 in conference games.
Rebounding was a vital difference maker in the tightly contested game. Western outrebounded Tech 38-26, with 14 rebounds on the offensive end of the floor. This led to 19 second chance points for the Bulldogs.
“Western completely outcompeted us tonight,” Hiatt said. “They dominated us on the offensive boards.”
Stephenson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 points. Guard Ky Kouba added 14 along with nine rebounds.
"I am unbelievably proud of this team. We are continually getting better and that is what I am most excited about,” Western head coach Mike Larsen said. “To fight that hard for a full 40 minutes, just stay together, and withstand their runs and keep doing what we are capable of. I am impressed and really happy for these guys."
Forward Asa Williams led the Diggers with 23 points and seven rebounds. Williams shot 3-6 from behind the arc. Caleb Bellach added 15 points for Tech.
Western travels to Pocatello, Idaho for an exhibition game against Idaho State University on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Tech is off for the next two weeks, and their next action will be in New Mexico for a pair of games. The Diggers play Northern New Mexico College on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. and University of the Southwest on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
