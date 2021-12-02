BUTTE — Montana Tech and Montana Western opened Frontier Conference play with a double-header Thursday night in Butte where the Montana Western women won 83-65 and the Montana Tech men won 87-75 in front of a packed crowd.
The first quarter of the women's game was competitive and intense, as the Bulldogs ran a press defense from the tip. The Bulldogs (7-1) forced turnovers on the Orediggers’ first two possessions and turned them into points of their own.
The press caused problems for the Orediggers, who turned the ball over eight times in the first half. Dani Urick made two first-quarter three-pointers but the rest of the Orediggers struggled to score. The Bulldogs led 22-17 after one quarter.
"I thought we played well for three quarters," Montana Western coach Lindsay Woolley said. "I thought our defense was really good at times but also really bad at times. But that kind of happens when you run a press."
Montana Western pulled away in the second quarter when the Bulldogs built an 18-point lead. In addition to the pressure defense, the Bulldogs got hot from 3-point range and were led by Jenni Webber’s 13 first-half points. The Bulldogs led 49-31 at halftime.
3-point shooting separated the two teams in the first half. Montana Western shot 50% from 3 with six made shots while Montana Tech shot 27% with three made shots.
"Jenni (Weber) had a hot start. And we could've crumbled," Woolley said. "We got rattled in the fourth quarter but we stuck with it and got the win. It's all part of the learning process and we hope to clean some things up before Saturday."
Orediggers forward Brooke Heggie left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter, which made things more difficult. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs continued to build their lead in the third quarter.
Montana Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald had a great third quarter, during which she made three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs led 71-42 after threes. Tech showed a strong effort in the fourth quarter but was unable to complete the comeback.
Fitzgerald led all scorers with 23 points and earned a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds. Shainy Mack and Jenni Weber both scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Sydney Sheridan led Western in assists with seven.
For the Orediggers, Tavia Rooney had a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. Dani Urick scored 13 points on three 3-pointers while Celestina Faletoi had eight points and 4 rebounds. Tech shot 37% from the field and 31% from downtown.
Much like the women’s game, the men’s game started out close. Montana Tech’s Derrius Collins hit two first quarter 3s to give the Orediggers (6-5) a one-point lead.
After missing his first two shots, Montana Tech guard Sindou Diallo got by two Montana Western defenders with a crossover and finished the play with a tomahawk dunk. The highlight play ignited the crowd, but the Bulldogs stayed within three points.
Drew Huse and Caleb Bellach also made hefty contributions to the Orediggers’ offense, which took a nine-point lead with three minutes left in the first half. The Orediggers led 48-40 at halftime.
"It was a great win. We talked about it before the game, Frontier Conference play is where it's at," Montana Tech men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt said. "We played a fantastic team. One of their best guys in Max Clark was hurt but they were still hard to guard."
Montana Western’s Ky Kouba had 17 points in the first half. But he did not get much help from the rest of his team, which shot 36% from 3 in the half. The Bulldogs (9-4) also turned the ball over six times in the half.
A Jalen Hodges dunk got the Montana Western offense going in the second half. He dunked again on the next possession which forced a Montana Tech timeout.
"I think we really stepped it up in the second half," Hiatt said. "We started playing with more energy and showed a lot more effort on defense. I was really happy to see some of our seniors step up with their leadership tonight.
"We're confident in the way we defend. And we're confident in how we play on offense as well. We haven't been as consistent offensively as we'd like and largely that's because guys are adapting to new roles. But we couldn't have asked for a better night to knock down open looks."
The Orediggers pulled away with a ten point lead with six minutes remaining in the game and held their lead until the final buzzer. Montana Western's Jalen Hodges finished with a game-high 23 points and his teammate Ky Kouba had 20.
Sindou Diallo led Montana Tech in scoring with 18 points while Caleb Bellach and Taylor England both finished with 15 points. The Orediggers (8-3) shot 56% from the field and an impressive 63% from the 3-point line.
"Sindou is great. Energy wise he will be a difficult guy to replace," Hiatt said. "His energy just doesn't stop. He doesn't have a bad day in practice and that's what makes him special. He's not a perfect player but tonight he was great from the tip."
Both Montana Tech teams will travel to Billings to face Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. The women's team will play at 2 p.m. and the men will play at 4 p.m.. The Montana Western women will play Carroll College at home at 2 p.m. and the men will play at 4 p.m.
