DILLON – The No. 21 Montana Western Bulldogs hosted the Montana Tech Orediggers on Saturday in each team’s second Frontier Conference game of the season.
The Bulldogs outlasted the Diggers, 73-67, despite a furious comeback attempt from Tech in the fourth quarter.
It was a slow start for Western, as they shot 23.1% in the opening quarter of play compared to 50% from Tech which allowed the Orediggers to jump out to a 16-5 lead to open the game and hold a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The tide shifted in the second quarter as the Bulldogs got into offensive rhythm and outscored the Diggers 32-9 which included a 19-0 run. Led by Bulldogs forward Brynley Fitzgerald's 14 points, Western shot 65% from the field and 4-8 from three-point range to overtake Tech and extend the lead to 42-29 heading into halftime.
"We needed to step it up and work together to get stops on defense. We always talk about letting our defense feed our offense, so once we were able to put a string of stops together the rest followed,” Fitzgerald said.
The Bulldogs' full court press stifled and slowed down Tech once they got going. The press created turnovers and led to 20 points off of turnovers for Western in the opening half.
“We adjusted well in the second half and did a good job against the press,” Tech head coach Jeff Graham said.
Tech began to overcome the press defense from Western and got into a groove offensively. The Diggers shot 66.7% from the field and cut Western’s lead to as few as four points.
“It’s huge for our confidence. We competed and they are starting to believe in themselves,” Graham said.
Despite outscoring the Bulldogs 21-10 in the final quarter, the hole proved too big for Tech to climb out of. The victory gives Western a 6-2 record and their first Frontier conference win of the season. Tech drops to 2-6 and 0-2 in conference play.
“We’ve thrown a lot at our players, and they have done a great job of adapting,” Graham said. “I loved the effort; we battled and didn’t give up.”
Tech forward Tavia Rooney led the team in scoring with 23 points along with eight rebounds. Guard McKayla Kloker scored 12 points off the bench, including a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc.
Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs in scoring with 26 points with eight rebounds. Guard Joelnell Momberg added eight points for Western with two three-pointers.
The next action for Tech will be an exhibition game against the University of Montana on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Western will travel to Ottawa University (Ariz.) for their next game on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.
