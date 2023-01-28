HAVRE - The No. 12 Montana Tech Orediggers mens’ basketball team took on the MSU-Northern Lights on Saturday at Armory Gymnasium in Havre.
When the teams met in Butte on Jan. 12, the Orediggers defeated the Lights in double-overtime, 89-85.
The Lights took advantage of Tech’s three-point struggles early, as they raced to an early 14-point lead and held on for a 67-60 win over the Oredigger.
Northern jumped out to an early eight-point lead, 18-10, with 12 minutes to play in the first half. The Lights extended their lead to 14 points with seven minutes to play in the half.
Tech was able to work the margin back to six, but Northern pushed the lead back into double-digits with five minutes to go in the first half.
The Lights held on to a six-point lead at the halftime break, 35-29.
The Orediggers were 0-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Chrishon Dixon’s enthusiastic drive and bucket lit up the Tech bench, as the Orediggers got the second half off to a good start.
Northern maintained a seven-point lead through the first four minutes of the second half.
Caleb Bellach hit Tech’s first three-pointer on their 15th attempt with 15:49 to play in the half, 43-38.
The Orediggers clipped the margin down to two points, thanks to a pair of Bridger Larson free-throws. However, the Lights pushed the lead back to six, with a field goal and free-throw from Zackry Martinez with 7:25 to play.
The foul count crept up to become a factor in the final four minutes of regulation, as the teams made constant trips to the charity stripe.
Tech gnawed the deficit to four points, as the Orediggers called a timeout with 1:49 to go.
Martinez sank a free-throw to give extend the lead back to five. Bellach’s three-point attempt went off the front of the rim, and Dae’Kwon Watson pulled down the rebound.
After Watson sank two free-throws, Michael Ure’s layup went off the front of the rim. Northern ran out the clock to secure the seven-point win.
Northern shot 44.3% from the field, which included 5-of-16 from beyond the arc. The Lights converted 8-of-14 free-throws.
Jess Keltner scored 17 points for Northern. Immanuel Anderson added 12 points, and Martinez added ten.
Tech shot 38.6% (22-of-57) from the floor, but just 15% (3-of-20) from behind the three-point line.
Bellach led all scorers with 26 points, on 11-of-19 shooting. Dixon added 11 points, and Asa Williams chipped in ten.
Tech returns to Frontier Conference action on Thursday evening against Montana Western on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center in Butte.
Northern will host Carroll College on Thursday evening at Armory Gymnasium in Havre.
