BROOKINGS, S.D. — Becca Richtman nearly pulled off the "triple crown" at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships missing by just 0.36 seconds. Richtman took first place in the one mile and 3000-meter races, and finished in second in the 5000m.
"Obviously Becca was the one that many people had their eyes on," said Orediggers coach Zach Kughn in a press release from Montana Tech. "A lot of pressure comes with being ranked first in three events and actually trying to do all three. She really looked awesome out there, she showed such strength and maturity."
The senior from Ellburn, Illinois, is now a three-time national champion for the Orediggers. Richtman won the steeple chase last spring at the outdoor national championship.
"Her thousands of miles paid off with two national titles," Kughn said. "The break between the 3k and 5k was only 35 minutes and she narrowly lost that one. That runner-up finish in her 6th race in three days is almost just as impressive."
Richtman won the mile with a time of 4:55.76 and the 3000m with a time of 9:58.87.
"We tried not to really publicize that she was going for all three (events)," Kughn said in an interview with 406mtsports.com and The Montana Standard. "But that was kind of the unexpected part, I think. They knew she was ranked first in all three, but I don't think anyone really figured she would actually try and pull it off. Then once the entries came out, then everybody was like, 'Holy cow. This girl's doing all three.'"
Kelli Dorn of Vanguard just edged Richtman at the end of the 5000m. Dorn finished with a time of 17:05.70 and Richtman had a 17:06.06.
Richtman was named the Most Valuable Performer. Richtman scored the most points by an individual finishing with 28.
"She racked up 28 points, good enough to get our team 6th in the nation and also snagged her the MVP of the meet award," Kughn said. "That award was her motivation for running all three events and I'm really happy she was able to get it."
The Orediggers finished in sixth place overall at the meet with Richtman scoring all of Tech's points.
Indiana Tech won the meet with 127 points followed by William Carey with 55 and Concordia (Neb.) with 45.
Richtman is now a six-time All-American for the Orediggers in cross country and track & field.
Natylia Jacobson, a freshman from Dillon, finished third in her heat in the 60m dash with a personal best 7.72 seconds. Jacobson finished 17th in the meet.
"Tyla's really a special one there," Kughn said. "And she was able to get a PR, and she was seeded 22nd and got 17. That's about as good of a day as we could have hoped for as a freshman."
Freshman Hailey Nielson, a Butte High grad, finished ninth in her heat in the 3000m with a time of 10:22.03 and was 16th in the meet.
"Once you make the national meet, which is huge in itself, but once you get the national meet then the goal is to try and make that final," Kughn said. "You never know what kind of tactics are going to go down in these distance events. I'd say it's a little short of what we wanted or thought was possible. But again, the most important part was just getting that experience."
Montana Tech's outdoor track & field season begins in just three weeks.
"Our women's team was 11th at cross country nationals and now 6th at indoor nationals," Kughn said. "We are now sitting third for Program of the Year and that's great motivation heading into outdoors. Montana Tech is on the map."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.