PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The No. 18 Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the top-ranked team in NAIA, the Arizona Christian University Firestorm.
The Orediggers led by as many as 13 points in the second half. However, ACU closed the game with a 29-12 stretch and recover for an 84-80 victory over Tech.
The Firestorm jumped out to a 12-7 lead early before Tech answered with a 14-5 run of their own. Caleb Bellach, Hayden Diekhans, and Camdyn Larance combined for the 14 points, as the Orediggers led with 11:13 to go in the first half, 21-17.
The teams seesawed through the middle part of the first half before the Orediggers opened a nine-point lead. Tech led at the half, 42-35.
Diekhans’ and Asa Williams’ dunk helped the Orediggers extend the lead to 11 inside the first 1:12 of the second half. Larance’s three-pointer and Bridger Larson’s three-pointer plus free throw gave Tech a 68-55 lead with 11:25 to play in the half.
The Firestorm took the next 7:42 to put together a 20-4 run, with James Berry’s tip-in and Angelo Johnson’s layup capping the run to give ACU a 75-72 lead with 4:48 to play. The Firestorm extended their lead to six points with 86 seconds to play.
Chrishon Dixon’s three-pointer with 1:04 to play cut the deficit in half.
A late turnover by ACU led to a layup by Larance to pull the Orediggers to within a point with 14 seconds to go.
After Johnson’s free-throw, Tech had an opportunity had an opportunity to tie or take the lead. Bellach’s three-point attempt with four seconds left hit off the rim, was grabbed by Johnson, and he was fouled.
Johnson sank the final two free throws to clinch the comeback win for ACU.
Tech shot 46.8% from the field, which included 34.6% from the three-point line. The Orediggers sank 13-of-16 free throws (76.5%), outrebounded Arizona Christian, 39-32.
Five Orediggers scored in double figures, led by Bellach’s 18 points. Diekhans scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, Williams added 12 points, Dixon contributed 12 points and grabbed seven boards, and Michael Ure scored ten points and had six rebounds.
The Firestorm shot 50.8% from the field, which included 24% from the behind the arc. ACU shot 66.7% from the free throw line (12-of-18).
Hudgens led all scorers with a career-high 29 points, which included four three-pointers. Johnson scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had five assists. Bryce Davis chipped in 12 points.
Montana Tech will take on SAGU American Indian College in Phoenix on Saturday at 7 p.m.
