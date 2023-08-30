BUTTE – After a regular-season conference title and an NAIA national tournament appearance in 2022, the Montana Tech Orediggers are back with a vengeance this season.

With plenty of returning players with postseason experience, Tech could be primed to take the next step in 2023.

“We have a lot of experience that came back, so it’s nice that we all understand the same system,” Tech head coach Brian Solomon said.

“Experience doesn’t mean you’re going to be successful, but it sure is nice, our familiarity with one another.”

At this point of the season, the experience has served the Diggers well as the team sits with a 6-0 record through the first two non-conference events.

Not only is the team undefeated, but Tech has dropped only three sets through six matches.

The team opened on its home court for the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge and took advantage with three victories.

Travelling to Joliet, Illinois, for the St. Francis Big Dogs Classic didn’t change the result for the Diggers, who picked up another trio of wins.

Two victories have been over nationally ranked teams: No. 24 Southwestern Assemblies of God and No. 25 Indiana Tech.

The start has been enough for the Diggers to climb the national rankings, now to No. 10 after opening the season ranked No. 15.

Tech has been an attacking juggernaut, ranking second in the country in kills per set (14.24) and fourth in assists per set (13.10). The Diggers' hitting percentage of .302 ranks fifth among NAIA teams.

Senior outside hitter Olivia Muir has made a big impact through six games, leading the team with four kills per set.

Alongside Muir is returning Frontier Conference Player of the Year Maureen Jessop, who is averaging 3.48 kills per set.

Defensively, sophomore Emmy Green and senior Jelena Jablanov have each averaged 3.29 digs per set.

Tech now looks to have a chance to make its third consecutive appearance at the national tournament.

And while their experience helps them on the court, it also makes for a fun season competing with longtime teammates.

“Having so much experience, it really becomes a richer, deeper connection," Solomon said. "You have an opportunity with people that you really enjoy and people you’ve known for quite a long time. It’s special when you get to do something with really, really great friends.”

The Diggers are back in action Sept. 8 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and will play three matches, including against No. 4 Viterbo University.