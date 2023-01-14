DILLON – The No. 12 Montana Tech Orediggers visited the Montana Western Bulldogs with revenge on their mind. In their last matchup on Dec. 3, the Bulldogs handed the Diggers their lone conference loss of the season.
After trailing by three points at halftime, Tech used a big second half to defeat Western 75-64. It is the eighth win in a row for the Orediggers, who improve to 17-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Frontier Conference.
Western took the lead with 14:16 remaining in the first half after back-to-back three-point field goals from Brenton Woods and Michael Haverfield. The three-pointer was the key for the Bulldogs in the first half, as they shot 53.6% from behind the arc.
“We made a few errors in the first half where we got away from some of our tendencies and game plan details, and they got loose. If they get loose, they make shots. They are an elite three-point shooting team and a fantastic offensive team,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Despite the Bulldogs’ shooting prowess in the opening half, the Orediggers managed to stick around. Western’s largest lead was five points.
The prolific shooting wore off for the Bulldogs in the second half, as they shot only 15% on their 20 attempts from long-range. They shot 31.4% from the field in the final 20 minutes.
“I felt like in the second half our details were much stronger. They weren’t able get into a rhythm, and we got into a rhythm on the offensive side, and it really helped us,” Hiatt said.
The Orediggers shot 57.7% in the second half compared to 44.8% to open the game. A 9-0 scoring run early in the second half gave Tech the lead, and they never relinquished it. They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the final six minutes of the game.
“I don’t think we came out with same energy in the second half, we didn’t have the same fire to us. Against any team if you don’t play two consecutive halves with all-out energy and effort, it’s not going to matter,” Western head coach Mike Larsen said.
Tech’s balanced offensive attack became too much to handle for Western’s defense. Caleb Bellach registered a double-double to lead all scorers, with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Ure added 17 points and pulled down seven boards. Bridger Larson played a key role in the paint for the Orediggers, scoring 13 points and blocking three shots.
For the Bulldogs, Ky Kouba made four three-pointers and led the team in scoring with 18 points. Jok Jok added 13 points, and Woods contributed with 12 points and six assists.
The Orediggers haven’t lost since their last matchup with Western in early December and have won four consecutive conference games.
“Any road win in this league is gold, its precious gold. They are hard to come by and I’m just proud of our guys for the way they executed today,” Hiatt said.
Tech has two more road games next week, as they take on Rocky Mountain College on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Carroll College on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs drop to 8-11 with the loss. They host Carroll College on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in their next game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.