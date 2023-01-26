BUTTE – Kelvin Sampson Court was the venue for a highly-anticipated Frontier Conference matchup on Thursday night.
In a game that lived up to all of the hype, the No. 12 Montana Tech Orediggers held on to defeat the Providence Argonauts in an overtime thriller, 94-87.
“You have to win these types of games to win a championship. We found a way to win today and we’re ecstatic.” Tech head coach Hiatt said.
Entering the contest Tech and UP were tied for first place in the conference standings. The Argos had won four consecutive games since these teams last met, a 95-82 victory for the Diggers on Jan. 7. With the victory, Tech moves into sole possession of first place in the conference, with a 7-2 record.
The game was fast-paced from the opening tip. After the Argos scored the opening points of the game, Tech took the lead and held on to it for the rest of the half.
After getting out to a 15-7 lead, UP cut the lead to as little as three points. The Diggers offense was on a roll throughout the half and extended the lead, shooting 52.9% from the field.
The Argos struggled offensively for the most part, shooting 38.7% from field-goal range. Three-point shooting kept UP in the game, as they shot 38.5% from behind the arc.
Tech took their biggest lead of the half with six seconds remaining and took a 49-34 lead into the break. Forwards Michael Ure and Caleb Bellach each scored 11 points in the opening half for the Diggers.
“We were fantastic in the first half, we played with great purpose and energy. Our concern coming out of halftime was if our level of energy drops, Providence is too talented to go away,” Hiatt said.
The Diggers held a comfortable lead for much of the early portion of the second half, leading by as many as 17 points. UP cut the deficit to single-digits for the first time since the first half with 9:28 left in the game.
UP caught fire in the final nine minutes of the game, as they continued to chip away at the lead. They made four shots from behind the arc in the final stretch, and Sam Vining’s three-pointer with 1:28 remaining gave the Argos their first lead since the opening minute of the game.
Tech found themselves down by three points in the final 30 seconds of play after squandering 17-point lead. Bellach drove to the lane and made a contested layup while getting fouled, and the foul shot tied up the game with 9.4 seconds left.
The Diggers’ Camdyn LaRance rebounded a Davien Harris-Williams miss in the final seconds and was fouled before he could throw up a last second heave. After all of the chaos, LaRance was at the foul line with 1.8 seconds remaining with two chances to give Tech the lead.
After two misses from the foul line, 40 minutes proved to not be enough to separate these teams. The score stood 80-80 as the Diggers and Argos headed to overtime.
In overtime, Tech’s Hayden Diekhans scored eight points including consecutive tough finishes at the rim to close out the game. After blowing a 17-point lead, the Diggers showed resiliency to close out the game.
“Hayden is an impressive freshman. We think he’s the best all-around freshman in the Frontier Conference. We couldn’t be more excited for his future,” Hiatt said.
The Diggers improve to 19-3 on the season with the victory. The Argos drop to 12-10 overall and 6-3 in conference games.
Despite only shooting 17.4% from three-point range compared to 40% for UP, the Diggers found a way to win the game. Tech dominated around the rim, outscoring the Argos 56-22 in the paint.
Seven players scored for the Diggers, with all of them scoring nine or more points. Bellach led the team with 18 points to go along with nine rebounds.
“These types of games are valuable for us because we’re going to need them down the stretch” Hiatt said.
The Argos’ Eric Milner led all scorers with 22 points and Harris-Williams added 20 points. The duo combined for six field goals from behind the arc.
With six conference games remaining, Tech is now in first place with a one-game lead over the Argos. The two teams meet again on Feb. 11 in Great Falls.
The Diggers travel to Havre to play MSU-Northern in their next game on Saturday at 4 p.m. UP will host Carroll College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
