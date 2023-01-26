Tech vs Argos

Tech's Caleb Bellach takes the ball to the hoop on Jan. 26 in the Orediggers home game against the University of Providence.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE – Kelvin Sampson Court was the venue for a highly-anticipated Frontier Conference matchup on Thursday night.

In a game that lived up to all of the hype, the No. 12 Montana Tech Orediggers held on to defeat the Providence Argonauts in an overtime thriller, 94-87.

Tech' s Bridger Larson takes the ball to the hoop on Jan. 26 in the Orediggers home game against the University of Providence Argos.
Tech's Bridge Larson and Providence's Jake Olsen grapple over a rebound on Jan. 26 in a Frontier Conference match at Butte.
Tech's Chishon Dixon looks to pass as Argos players defend in the first half of the Orediggers home game on Jan. 26.
Tech's Asa Williams drives to the hoop as several Providence players defend on Jan. 26 at Butte.
Tech's Micale Ure celebrates after sinking a three-pointer in the first few minutes of the Orediggers home game against the Argos on Jan. 26 in Butte.
Tech defeats the Providence on Jan. 26 at Butte.
Tech's Camdyn LaRance looks to pass as the Argos defend the basket on Jan. 26 in Butte.
Tech's Caleb Bellach takes the ball to the hoop on Jan. 26 late in the game in the Orediggers home game against the University of Providence.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

