DILLON – The Montana Tech Orediggers travelled to Dillon for an anticipated rematch against the No. 12 Montana Western Bulldogs.
In their last matchup, the Orediggers came up short in their comeback effort as Western claimed a 73-67 victory. That victory was the start of an 11-game winning streak for the Bulldogs, who haven’t lost since they played Carroll on Dec. 1.
This time around, Western managed to pull off another close victory over their Frontier Conference rival, 78-71.
Montana Tech started out on fire in a high-scoring first half. The Orediggers made all seven of their three-point attempts in the opening half, with seven different players converting from behind the arc. They shot 66.7% from the field in the first two quarters and Tavia Rooney scored 17 points.
Despite the red-hot shooting from the Orediggers, Western managed to stay in the game. Brynley Fitzgerald led all scorers with 20 points in the first half. The Bulldogs shot 44.8% from the field and 28.6% from three-point range but still only faced a six-point deficit at halftime.
The tides turned in the third quarter. Tech shot 25% from the field compared to Western’s 52.9%, leading to the Bulldogs outscoring the Orediggers 22-8.
“We did a better job of keeping them out of the paint and contesting the three-pointers, we were just more solid and intelligent defensively, especially in the half-court,” Western head coach Lindsay Woolley said.
Western erased the deficit quickly, taking the lead with 6:24 left in the third quarter. After trailing by six at halftime, the Bulldogs led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter.
“It came down to turnovers, we turned it over three or four times there and they got buckets off of them. They were pushing in transition, and they could score in a hurry,” Tech head coach Jeff Graham said.
Tech had 16 turnovers in the game compared to 10 for Western, and the Bulldogs capitalized by scoring 14 points off of turnovers.
Once the Bulldogs captured the lead they never looked back. Tech’s shooting got back on track in the fourth quarter but Western was too much to overcome. The Orediggers cut the deficit to as few as six points, but the Bulldogs finished strong to clinch their twelfth win in a row.
Fitzgerald made five of her seven attempts from three-point range and led all scorers with 31 points. With her 31 points tonight, Fitzgerald is now just nine points away from 1,500 career points. Rooney led the Orediggers in scoring with 24 points, with Dani Urick adding 13 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 17-2 on the season and host No. 18 Carroll College in their next matchup on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Saints handed Western their only conference loss of the season in their last matchup.
“I think we’ve gotten better and better. I thought that we showed a lot of maturity after halftime not panicking, making sure we tried to get as good a shot as we could. We just have to continue to build and work on a lot of little things defensively,” Woolley said.
Tech’s record drops to 6-10. The Orediggers play Rocky Mountain College in their next game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. In their previous matchup on Dec. 1, Rocky defeated Tech 59-42.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.