DILLON - Whenever Montana Tech and Montana Western get together, expect plenty of great volleyball, regardless of the standings or rankings.
Straugh Gymnasium on the Montana Western campus played as the backdrop for another chapter in the Orediggers-Bulldogs series.
In five highly charged games, Tech outlasts the Bulldogs, 3-2.
The scores of the match were 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-12.
Maureen Jessop led the Orediggers with 26 kills and ten digs. McKenna Kaelber had 61 assists and eight digs. Olivia Caddy had 24 digs, four assists and an ace. Emma Carvo and Jelena Jablanov each had 17 digs. Kinnidi Willmore had 16 kills, and Taylor Henley added 12.
Jazi Smith led the Bulldogs with 24 kills and 13 digs. Kaylee Kopp added 20 digs, 10 kills and three assists. Kaylee Fritz had 52 assists and 12 digs. Kaylee Goddard contributed 20 digs, Morgan Kirch added 15 digs and two assists and Danyel Martin chipped in 12 kills.
No. 15 Montana Tech (20-7 overall, 8-1 Frontier, first place) will host MSU-Northern (11-10 overall, 3-5 Frontier, fourth place) on Friday night for the conference regular-season championship and top seed in next week’s conference tournament at HPER Center in Butte.
Montana Western (10-15 overall, 2-7 Frontier, sixth place) hosts Rocky Mountain College (16-14, 6-2 Frontier, second place) on Friday night. Rocky will play University of Providence on Saturday afternoon in Great Falls.
