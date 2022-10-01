BUTTE — Olivia Muir had 17 kills and Taylor Henley 10 Saturday night as No. 19 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball.
The Orediggers improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Battlin' Bears dropped to 9-11 and 2-1.
Rocky's Bella Bryan had 10 kills. Ayla Embry collected 18 digs.
Tech's Olivia Caddy recorded 21 digs.
