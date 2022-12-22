CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team finished their stay at the Cactus Classic with a rematch against the Eastern Oregon University Mounties in Chandler, Ariz.
In their Nov. 18 matchup in Caldwell, Idaho, the Mounties erased a 11-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Orediggers, 76-55.
EOU used a 26-15 third quarter to pull away from the Orediggers, as the Mounties defeated Montana Tech, 78-62.
The Mounties scored the first five points of the contest before Dani Urick and Tavia Rooney scored the Orediggers’ first two buckets to pull Tech to within a point.
Tech (2-8) tied the game at 11-11 on Liv Wangerin’s successful free-throw and took their first lead of the game on Aubrie Rademacher’s layup for a 16-15 advantage toward the end of the first quarter.
EOU (10-1) used a 12-1 run to take a ten-point lead in the midst of the second quarter.
Rooney, Soda Rice, and Macy Mayer helped counter the Mounties’ run with an 11-0 run to give Tech a 28-27 lead with 2:21 left in the first half.
Bayley Brennan and Kaiea Waiwaiole each hit three-pointers to round out the first half scoring, as the Mounties led at the break, 33-28.
"We had a great first half, besides the fact they hit 8-of-10 threes," Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said."
Tech and EOU traded three-pointers in the early part of the third quarter.
Urick’s layup 17 seconds into the second half pulled Tech to within three points. Later, Urick’s three-pointer pulled Tech within three points with 6:21 to play in the third quarter, 44-41.
A combination of three-points shots, work down low in the paint, and tight defense paid dividends for EOU over the next ten minutes.
The Mounties ran off ten straight points that forced Montana Tech to take a timeout with 2:26 to go in the third quarter, down 13 points, 54-41. They added a 6-2 stretch to finish the quarter, as EOU led going into the final ten minutes, 59-43.
The Mounties kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter, as they scored the first eight points of the period and forced the Orediggers to take a timeout with 7:34 to play in the fourth quarter, down 24 points.
Wangerin and Rooney combined for six points to break EOU’s 23-2 run.
The Orediggers finished the game on a 10-2 run. Wangerin converted Challis Westwater’s steal into a layup basket, Mayer hit a jumper and assisted on Lizzy Perry’s layup and Westwater hit a field goal to pull Tech to within 16 points at the finish.
"Our bench was great today," Graham said. "Cleverly, (McKayla) Kloker, and the freshmen played well."
Eastern Oregon went 31-of-59 (52.5%), which included a scorching 14-of-23 (60.9%) from behind the arc and went 2-for-2 at the charity stripe. The Mounties outrebounded the Orediggers, 36-20.
Sailor Liefke led all scorers with 22 points, which included 6-of-9 from the three-point line. Bayley Brennan added 20 points and was also strong from beyond the arc, having made 6-of-7 attempts.
The Orediggers shot 25-of-59 (42.4%), which included 5-of-18 (27.8%) from behind the three-point arc and converted 7-of-11 free-throws (63.6%). Tech turned the ball over just eight times, compared to EOU’s 18 turnovers.
"We controlled the tempo and had only eight turnovers," Graham said. "Our post play was awesome. Unfortunately, they hit nine more threes than us."
Rooney led Tech with 14 points and eight rebounds. Westwater had nine points and three rebounds, Urick scored eight points, and Wangerin, Aubrie Rademacher, Soda Rice and Ally Cleverly each scored six points.
Montana Tech returns to action Dec. 29 and 30 with two doubleheaders against a pair of teams from the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center.
The Orediggers will host the St. Mary’s University Lightning, with the women’s tip-off at 2 p.m., followed by the men with a 4 p.m. tip-off.
Tech will host Keyano University on Dec. 30, with the women battling at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.
