Montana Tech's Maureen Jessop leveled a match-high 15 kills and McKenna Kaelber supplied 40 assists as the No. 18 Orediggers volleyball squad held off 15th-ranked University of Providence 26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24 on Thursday evening in Great Falls in the conference opener for both teams.
Tech moves to 14-2 overall and 1-0 in the Frontier Conference and drops the Argos to 10-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Gena McMillan added 12 kills for the Orediggers and Karina Mickelson had 10 while providing a team-high 20 digs.
Providence was led by an 18-kill performance from Kelsey Shaver, 26 assists from Cydney Fingerg-Roberts and 23 digs from Averi Dyer.
Tech takes on MSU-Northern on Saturday in Butte while the Argos hit the road to play Lewis-Clark State.
