Gena McMillan delivered a match-high 10 kills and McKenna Kaelber had 30 assists as the No. 18 Montana Tech volleyball squad made quick work of MSU-Northern on Saturday at the HPER Complex, shutting down the Skylights in straight sets 25-20, 25-9, 25-16 to move to 2-0 in Frontier Conference play.

Sabrina Hopcroft made a match-leading 19 digs for the Orediggers and Hannah Oggerino and McMillan each had two service aces.

MSU-N (6-9, 0-2) was led by six kills from Elissa Lind, and 13 assists and 12 digs from Haijley Warren.

The Skylights host Providence on Wednesday and Tech travels to Montana Western on Thursday.

