Montana Tech welcomed top-ranked Providence to Kelvin Sampson Court with hopes of an upset, but fell short Thursday.
The No. 7-ranked Argos took down the Orediggers 76-71, as the Providence trio of Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Jaxen Hashley and Dalson Fowler combined for 52 points.
Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt credited Providence for playing up to their level, but also explained the frustration of falling just short against one of the Frontier Conference's top opponents.
"They're an outstanding team," Hiatt said. "We did everything we should do against [Providence]. We defended well, turned them over 18 times... But it largely came down to our inability to make an open shot."
The first half was kept tight thanks to the Orediggers’ perimeter defense, limiting the Argos to just one made three-point shot on 11 attempts. However, Tech only made a singular trey themselves in each half, finishing 2-of-22 from beyond the arc.
Where Providence’s slight halftime edge appeared was in the rebounding department, as head coach Steve Keller’s squad totaled eight offensive rebounds to Tech’s three, and out-boarded the Orediggers by a first-half margin of 22-15.
Eight of those rebounds came from Hashley, who racked up 12 points as well in the first half as well.
Keller praised his sophomore for a strong performance on the road, despite the center battling illness.
"He's sick," Keller said. "He was puking at halftime, he has the flu. We could only play him in spot minutes, but he gave us everything he had."
Hashley was only outscored in the opening half by Diallo’s 14, six of which came from the free-throw line.
Play after the break began at a similar pace, as the Argos and Orediggers seemed to trade shots for the better part of the second-half’s opening ten minutes.
However, Providence gradually began to put together better looks against Tech’s defense, extending their lead as Hashley, senior guard Brandon Cotton and redshirt freshman guard Dalson Fowler made key shots as the game reached its finish.
The trio's play was enough to help propel Providence to a late nine-point lead with under two minutes to play, enough to see the game through for a rebound victory after the Argos' first loss of the year against Carroll College last Saturday.
Montana Tech was led by junior Taylor England's 21 points, followed by Diallo's 20. Seniors Troy Owens Jr. and Dylan Pannabecker rounded out the Orediggers' double-digit scorers, as the pair finished with 11 and 10 respectively.
Keller elaborated that, even when a team plays under their standard, winning close games like Thursday's can make or break a season.
"I don't think either one of us played very well," Keller said. "But we hit a few more shots than they did, and our zone seemed to be effective... You gotta win those games, though. Montana Tech is as good as anyone in the Frontier, they probably could be 4-0 coming into this game."
Montana Tech (10-6) welcomes MSU-Northern to Kelvin Sampson Court Saturday, while Providence (16-1) stays on the road to take on Lewis-Clark State on Jan. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.