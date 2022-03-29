And just like that, the regular season is over.
Two tournaments, two weeks apart, and now Montana Tech golf turns its focus to the Frontier Conference Championships April 11-13 at Banbury Golf Course in Eagle, Idaho.
The Orediggers' men took second as a team with a 54-hole score of 23-over par (887), one ahead of Bushnell and three behind Multnomah. The women took fourth with a 36-hole score of 698.
"Tournaments like this, with good weather in Walla Walla are what hopefully prepares us for that conference championship," Orediggers head coach Sean Ryan said while on from the team bus en route back to Butte.
The forecast isn't always ideal for golf in Montana, where snow, frost and moisture can prevent spring golfers away away from courses for weeks at a time. The Orediggers utilize simulators to work on their swings and stay loose during the extended winter weather, but nothing can truly reproduce the benefits of practicing on an actual grass-and-earth golf course.
"Everyone has a great lie off the mat every single swing," Ryan said of training with a simulator. "Trying to adapt to being in a divot, being in a bunker, those things, it's like riding a bike. We just try and figure our way out, make the best of it.
But the weather can too often keep golfers from hopping back on and pedaling, which is why Tech has little time to waste during the 12 days between Walla Walla and the conference championships.
"When we get back, it'll be hit the ground running and get some swings in, get some good range time, work on our short game and get dialed in so we can go down to Banbury and compete at our highest level.
"I think we've got a lot of talent on this team. Let's dial it in. Let's be ready to roll so that we can give it our best shop down in (Idaho)."
Sean Ramsbacher finished second overall and was one stroke from the lead with his 3-under-par 213. Isaiah Weldon was sixth overall with a 4-over-par 220.
"I think he (Sean) knows he could have won this tournament; he was right there," Ryan said. "Isaiah played really, really well except for the second round. We got two guys who can go out and win tournaments."
Weldon shot a 5-over 77 during his second round, in between a team-best first round of 70 and third round of 73.
Junior Matt Hobbs finished in a tie for seventh, one stroke behind Weldon, and sophomore Jace Rhodes rounded out Tech's top four with a 17-over 233.
Freshman Samantha Benson paced the Tech women with a 36-hole total of 168, good for 12th-place. Emily Kelly was two shots back of Benson for a share of 13th. Kennedy Lean and Cierra Sundheim both shot 182 and tied for 23rd.
"We didn't play our best golf today, but we're slowly getting there," Ryan said. "This team's got four freshmen in the starting lineup. We're getting experience and we're starting to get things figured out. Sometimes the scores don't quite tell the true story of how well you're hitting the ball, or how you're so close to shooting some real good numbers."
The young women's team has earned Ryan's confidence by beating Carroll twice — once in the fall and again in Henderson, Nevada, on March 15-16.
"I think we're just scratching the surface of what we can do," Ryan said.
Freshman Franchi Ceartin was Tech's top golfer at Reflection Bay Golf Club two weeks ago, but was fifth in Walla Walla with a 42-over 186. Ryan was proud that the team was able to compete and place as high as it did without its top golfer playing her best game.
"She's usually our leading player," Ryan said." It's a great spot to be to shoot the numbers that we're shooting and not counting our number one.
"We're going to get better because we've got our depth, we can lean on one another to play well and pick each other up when maybe our one isn't playing great."
But Ryan isn't worried long-term about Ceartin.
"She'll get it figured out, we'll all get it figured out," Ryan said.
