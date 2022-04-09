BUTTE — For the men, it’s a final hurrah of sorts. For the women, it’s a glimpse of what’s to come.
Either, or both, can lead to a Frontier Conference championship and a national-tournament berth.
“They can all play incredible golf and then (we will) just see how the chips fall,” Montana Tech golf coach Sean Ryan said.
The Orediggers traveled to Eagle, Idaho, on Saturday for the Frontier Conference Championship at BanBury Golf Course.
The three-day tournament begins Monday, and will test the Tech teams in different ways.
The men’s veteran-laden group is led by defending Frontier Conference champion and 2022 Frontier Player of the Year Sean Ramsbacher, who won his title at BanBury last year.
“His goal is go down and win that tournament,” Ryan said. “I’m not gonna ever doubt Sean, because he can do some amazing things.”
Ramsbacher will be joined by fellow senior Isaiah Weldon, who finished fourth last year, and sophomore Jace Rhodes who also played at BanBury last year.
Ryan said the experience from their top-three players should give the men, who rank second in conference with an average round score of 290.22, confidence.
“I think that prepares us for to go down and have a good tournament because those guys have seen it,” Ryan said.
Conversely, the women’s team will feature only one player, junior Emily Kelly, who competed at BanBury last year. Freshman Franchi Ceartin played the course during a junior tournament prior to college.
“I just look at it and say, 'Hey, this is our first attempt at it,'” Ryan said. “We’re gonna have many more attempts in the future, because this group is going to be the ones we lean on for the next three or four years.”
Ryan said the inexperience from nearly their entire team should give the women, who rank third in conference with an average round score of 339.76, confidence.
“I would say all of them have yet to hit a bad shot on that golf course,” Ryan said. “So it's nice to know that they'll go down, they'll treat it like every other tournament, because they just don't know any better."
The calculated coloring of his teams’ strengths isn’t just good PR on the part of Ryan. It’s part of his focus on the mental health and attitudes of his players.
Since returning from their last tournament two weeks ago, Ryan has made time to talk to his players individually to get a sense of their mindsets and help them make mental adjustments before heading west to the biggest tournament of their seasons.
“(I want to) see where they’re at, get them excited about competing for the conference championship,” Ryan said. “Saying, ‘Hey, you know, if we go down there and we practice well, and we get prepared, the sky’s the limit for us.'”
Both team winners and each individual champion receive an automatic bid to their respective NAIA National Tournaments. The men’s tournament begins May 17 in Silvis, Illinois. The women’s tournament begins a week later, on May 24, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Both are four-day, 72-hole tournaments.
Rocky Mountain figures to be Tech’s strongest competition on both sides. The Rocky men are tied for 23rd in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on Friday. The Orediggers are outside the top 25 but receiving votes.
The Rocky women are not ranked, but are the only Frontier Conference program to receive votes in the latest poll.
“We had a really good fall, Rocky had an even better fall,” Ryan said. “But I think we've gotten better this spring, starting to shoot some good numbers. Walla Walla was a good experience for us on both sides.”
The Orediggers played just two tournaments during the spring, most recently in Walla Walla, Washington, on March 28-29. The men finished third and the women fourth in Tech’s final action before conference.
The Tech women sent a message to Carroll College during the first tournament of the spring. The Orediggers finished 21 shots ahead of the Fighting Saints, at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, on March 15-16.
“Our women beat Carroll's women pretty handily,” Ryan said. “Now, we’re neck-and-neck with them scoring-average wise.
“I don't think we've seen our best golf yet out of our women's team. We're incredibly young, and we're incredibly talented.”
Ceartin led the Orediggers women all season but struggled in her final outing in Walla Walla, where she shot a team-worst 42-over par. Ryan said she’s handled the past two weeks well and will can be a difference-maker in Idaho.
"I’ve just been trying to pump her up and get her excited because she’s somebody that can play really well,” Ryan said.
Ceartin was named first team all-conference. Kelly, along with freshmen Samantha Benson and Cierra Sundheim, were second team.
Ramsbacher and Weldon made first team all-conference on the men’s side, and Rhodes was named to the second team.
While the Orediggers have the individual standouts capable of posting championship-level scores, it will take depth and balance to contend as teams. Ryan said the impact of the three-through-five golfers is “more important than the person playing the one or the two.”
“Their role is to go out and play solid golf, don’t let shots get away from them,” Ryan said. “I try to frame it, ‘Go out and play their best brand of golf and be the reason we’re taking four really good scores.”
For the men, it’s players like Jace Rhodes, Matt Hobbs and Jhett Braley.
Jace is really starting to come around, Jhett’s hitting the ball well, and Matt Hobbs … if we can get Hobbs putting the ball well he might be the dark horse,” Ryan said.
Hobbs, fourth on the Orediggers in average round score, finished in a tie for seventh overall in Walla Walla.
Ramsbacher won his title last year with a three-day score of 15-over 228. Ryan expects BanBury to pose a unique challenge again.
“The course played extremely difficult last year,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot of water. There’s a lot of trouble on, I would say almost all of the tee shots. So, course management is really important for us heading down there and just keeping our heads on straight.
“Instead of making a double, if you can make a bogey, if you can grind out every stroke, that’s the difference between winning tournaments and not winning tournaments.”
Win or lose, Ryan said he’s thankful for the memories he made with this group of golfers, who have found success themselves while paving the way for future Orediggers.
“I think when you focus on recruiting good people, good things happen,” Ryan said. “And we've been really lucky to have some great people come through this program, and that's the standard that you set, is continuously leave the program a little bit better year after year."
